St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Domestic

CASE#: 24A4008696

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nally

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 11/08/2024 at 2331

INCIDENT LOCATION: Wheelock, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Natalie Marchocki

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wheelock, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/08/24 at approximately 2331 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the town of Wheelock. While enroute, Troopers were advised an involved party had left the residence. Troopers observed the vehicle on the way to the call and initiated a traffic stop. The operator was suffering from multiple stab wounds and was subsequently transported to the hospital for treatment. Troopers interviewed the complainant, Marchocki at her residence. Investigation revealed that Marchocki had committed the crime of Aggravated Domestic Assault. She was arrested and transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks for processing. She was ordered held without bail and transported to NECC. Marchocki was issued a citation to appear in the Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 11/12/24 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/12/24 at 1230 hours

COURT: CALEDONIA

LODGED - LOCATION: NECC

BAIL: HELD WITHOUT

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111