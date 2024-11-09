St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Domestic
CASE#: 24A4008696
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nally
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/08/2024 at 2331
INCIDENT LOCATION: Wheelock, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Natalie Marchocki
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wheelock, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/08/24 at approximately 2331 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the town of Wheelock. While enroute, Troopers were advised an involved party had left the residence. Troopers observed the vehicle on the way to the call and initiated a traffic stop. The operator was suffering from multiple stab wounds and was subsequently transported to the hospital for treatment. Troopers interviewed the complainant, Marchocki at her residence. Investigation revealed that Marchocki had committed the crime of Aggravated Domestic Assault. She was arrested and transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks for processing. She was ordered held without bail and transported to NECC. Marchocki was issued a citation to appear in the Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 11/12/24 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/12/24 at 1230 hours
COURT: CALEDONIA
LODGED - LOCATION: NECC
BAIL: HELD WITHOUT
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
