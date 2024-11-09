PHILIPPINES, November 9 - Press Release

November 8, 2024 Cayetano calls for restoration of funding for DepEd's school rehabilitation program Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Thursday called for the immediate restoration of funding for the Department of Education's (DepEd) Basic Education Facilities program, emphasizing its importance in providing safe and accessible learning spaces for millions of Filipino students. "According to UNESCO, physical infrastructure is essential because it significantly impacts children's enrollment, attendance, completion rates, and even learning achievements," Cayetano said in a written manifestation read for him by Senator Pia Cayetano, Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, during the deliberation on DepEd's 2025 budget on November 7, 2024 Senator Alan said cuts to DepEd's school rehabilitation and repair fund would severely limit the government's ability to address classroom congestion and repair damaged facilities. Without adequate funding, he explained, the government would struggle to create safe and effective learning spaces for students. Senator Cayetano noted that these challenges, compounded by the damage from extreme weather events and climate change, "call for a firm commitment to rehabilitate and improve our education facilities." He also pointed out the increased funding in the General Appropriations Bill for new school construction while resources for repairs were cut. "Despite the urgent need for repairs and rehabilitation, the proposed budget of P6.132 billion for school building repairs under NEP 2025 was slashed by P2 billion to P4.132 billion in the General Appropriations Bill," he said. The senator, who chairs the Senate Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education, pointed out in his manifestation that while temporary measures, such as double and triple-shift schedules, allow more students to attend school, they compromise the quality of education by reducing instruction time. "Research shows that this is merely a patch-up or temporary solution that does not fully address the problem of classroom congestion," he wrote. In his appeal, Senator Cayetano called for "maximum utilization and efficiency" in rebuilding and improving school infrastructure. The senator also emphasized in his manifestation that investing in repairs and renovations is not just a budgetary issue but a matter of public safety and educational equity. Senator Pia Cayetano expressed her support, saying she will do her best and aim to at least restore P1 billion. "If our colleagues will join me, then let's try to restore the entire P2 billion," she added. Cayetano, nanawagan na ibalik ang pondo para sa rehabilitasyon ng mga paaralan ng DepEd Nanawagan si Senador Alan Peter na agarang ibalik ang pondo para sa programang Basic Education Facilities ng Department of Education (DepEd). Aniya, mahalaga ito sa pagbibigay ng maayos at ligtas na pasilidad para sa milyun-milyong estudyanteng Pilipino. "According to UNESCO, physical infrastructure is essential because it significantly impacts children's enrollment, attendance, completion rates, and even learning achievements," wika ni ni Cayetano sa kanyang written manifestation na binasa para sa kanya ni Senador Pia Cayetano, Vice Chair ng Senate Committee on Finance, sa deliberation ng 2025 budget ng DepEd nitong November 7, 2024. Sinabi ni Senador Alan na ang pagbawas ng pondo para sa rehabilitasyon at pag-aayos ng mga paaralan ng DepEd ay maglilimita sa kakayahan ng gobyerno na tugunan ang siksikan na mga silid-aralan at pagkumpuni sa mga nasirang pasilidad. Paliwanag niya, kapag kulang ang pondo, mahihirapan ang gobyerno na makapagbigay ng ligtas at epektibong mga lugar para sa pag-aaral ng mga estudyante. Binanggit din ni Senador Cayetano na ang mga problemang ito ay pinalala ng pinsalang dulot ng matinding lagay ng panahon at pagbabago ng klima, kaya't kinakailangan ang pagtutok sa rehabilitasyon at pagpapabuti ng mga pasilidad sa edukasyon. Ipinunto rin ng senador ang paglaki ng pondo para sa bagong konstruksiyon ng mga paaralan habang nabawasan naman ang pondo para sa pag-aayos ng mga nasira. "Despite the urgent need for repairs and rehabilitation, the proposed budget of P6.132 billion for school building repairs under NEP 2025 was slashed by P2 billion to P4.132 billion in the General Appropriations Bill," ani ni Cayetano. Ipinunto rin ng senador na gayong ang mga pansamantalang solusyon gaya ng double at triple-shift schedules ay nagpapahintulot sa mas maraming estudyante na makapasok, nakaaapekto naman ang mga ito sa kalidad ng edukasyon dahil nababawasan ang oras ng pagtuturo. "Research shows that this is merely a patch-up or temporary solution that does not fully address the problem of classroom congestion," wika ni Senador Alan. Sa kanyang panawagan, hinimok ni Senador Cayetano ang "maximum utilization and efficiency" sa pagsasaayos at pagpapabuti ng imprastruktura ng mga paaralan. Binanggit din ng senador na ang pamumuhunan sa pag-aayos at renobasyon ng mga paaralan ay hindi lamang usapin ng budget kundi usapin din ng kaligtasan at patas na oportunidad sa edukasyon. Nagpahayag naman ng suporta si Senator Pia Cayetano at nangakong sisikapin niyang maibalik ang P1 bilyon sa pondo. "If our colleagues will join me, then let's try to restore the entire P2 billion," sabi ni Senador Pia.

