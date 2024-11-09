PHILIPPINES, November 9 - Press Release

November 8, 2024 STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON TRUMP VICTORY I am optimistic that the Philippines will continue to be a significant ally of the United States under the administration of President-elect Donald Trump. The Philippines has established a longstanding strategic alliance with the United States, which has significantly contributed to the maintenance of peace and security in the Asia-Pacific region. I hope we will maintain this valuable partnership and that military cooperation between the two countries will remain strong, particularly in addressing emerging security challenges.

