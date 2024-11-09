Submit Release
Statement of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on Trump victory

PHILIPPINES, November 9 - Press Release
November 8, 2024

I am optimistic that the Philippines will continue to be a significant ally of the United States under the administration of President-elect Donald Trump. The Philippines has established a longstanding strategic alliance with the United States, which has significantly contributed to the maintenance of peace and security in the Asia-Pacific region. I hope we will maintain this valuable partnership and that military cooperation between the two countries will remain strong, particularly in addressing emerging security challenges.

