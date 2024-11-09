Berlin Barracks / VCOR & Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3007295

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/08/2024 9:46 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bothfeld Hill Rd, Cabot, VT

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment & Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Danielle Gilman

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 8, 2024 at approximately 9:46 PM, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were dispatched to a report of an attempted burglary. Upon arriving on scene it was determine that Danielle Gilman fled the scene in a vehicle and almost collided with a Green Mountain Power employee before losing control and driving off the road. Investigation revealed that Gilman was in violation of a court ordered curfew. She was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 11/12/2024 at 12:30 PM. She was transported to the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/12/2024 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: Yes

