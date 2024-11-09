Berlin Barracks / VCOR & Reckless Endangerment
CASE#: 24A3007295
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/08/2024 9:46 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bothfeld Hill Rd, Cabot, VT
VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment & Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Danielle Gilman
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 8, 2024 at approximately 9:46 PM, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were dispatched to a report of an attempted burglary. Upon arriving on scene it was determine that Danielle Gilman fled the scene in a vehicle and almost collided with a Green Mountain Power employee before losing control and driving off the road. Investigation revealed that Gilman was in violation of a court ordered curfew. She was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 11/12/2024 at 12:30 PM. She was transported to the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/12/2024 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
