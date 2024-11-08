Senate Bill 1345 Printer's Number 1986
PENNSYLVANIA, November 8 - shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Applicant." A person that seeks a grant from the fund and:
(1) cares or cared for, or is or was otherwise
responsible for, a retired police dog; and
(2) incurs or incurred expenses for, or is or was
otherwise financially responsible for expenses incurred for,
the veterinary treatment of the retired police dog.
"Commission." The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and
Delinquency.
"Correctional institution." As defined in 61 Pa.C.S. § 102
(relating to definitions).
"Fund." The K-9 Retirement Fund established under section
3592(a) (relating to K-9 Retirement Fund).
"Law enforcement agency." Any of the following:
(1) The Pennsylvania State Police.
(2) A police department of a municipality.
(3) Any other entity that employs individuals who, by
virtue of their office or public employment, are vested by
law with a duty to maintain public order or make arrests for
offenses, whether the duty extends to all offenses or is
limited to specific offenses.
"Municipality." A county, city, borough, incorporated town
or township of this Commonwealth.
"Practice of veterinary medicine." As defined in section
3(10) of the act of December 27, 1974 (P.L.995, No.326), known
as the Veterinary Medicine Practice Act.
"Retired police dog." A dog that:
(1) was previously in the service of or employed by a
law enforcement agency or correctional institution in this
20240SB1345PN1986 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.