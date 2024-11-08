Senate Bill 1345 Printer's Number 1986

PENNSYLVANIA, November 8 - shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Applicant." A person that seeks a grant from the fund and:

(1) cares or cared for, or is or was otherwise

responsible for, a retired police dog; and

(2) incurs or incurred expenses for, or is or was

otherwise financially responsible for expenses incurred for,

the veterinary treatment of the retired police dog.

"Commission." The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and

Delinquency.

"Correctional institution." As defined in 61 Pa.C.S. § 102

(relating to definitions).

"Fund." The K-9 Retirement Fund established under section

3592(a) (relating to K-9 Retirement Fund).

"Law enforcement agency." Any of the following:

(1) The Pennsylvania State Police.

(2) A police department of a municipality.

(3) Any other entity that employs individuals who, by

virtue of their office or public employment, are vested by

law with a duty to maintain public order or make arrests for

offenses, whether the duty extends to all offenses or is

limited to specific offenses.

"Municipality." A county, city, borough, incorporated town

or township of this Commonwealth.

"Practice of veterinary medicine." As defined in section

3(10) of the act of December 27, 1974 (P.L.995, No.326), known

as the Veterinary Medicine Practice Act.

"Retired police dog." A dog that:

(1) was previously in the service of or employed by a

law enforcement agency or correctional institution in this

20240SB1345PN1986 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30