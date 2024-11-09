Governor Newsom announces appointments 11.8.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Scott Wyckoff, of Sacramento, has been appointed Executive Officer of the Board of Parole Hearings. Wyckoff has been Deputy Legal Affairs Secretary in the Office of the Governor since 2022. He was General Counsel at the California State Transportation Agency from 2019 to 2022. Wyckoff was General Counsel at the California Department of Business Oversight from 2014 to 2019. He was Supervising Deputy Attorney General in the Office of the Attorney General from 2008 to 2014, where he was previously Deputy Attorney General from 1999 to 2008. Wyckoff was an Attorney at Cuneo Black Ward & Missler from 1998 to 1999. He was Assistant to the Government Affairs Director at the Oregon Education Association from 1993 to 1994. Wyckoff was Chief of Staff in the Office of Oregon State Representative Sharon Wylie from 1992 to 1993. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from Golden Gate University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of Oregon. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $224,436. Wyckoff is a Democrat.

Robert “Bob” Jonsen, of San Jose, has been appointed to the State 911 Advisory Board. Jonsen has been the Sheriff of the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department since 2022. He was a Chief of Police at the City of Palo Alto Police Department from 2018 to 2022. Jonsen was the Chief of Police at the City of Menlo Park Police Department from 2013 to 2018. He earned his Master of Science degree in Organizational Leadership from Woodbury University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Jonsen is a Democrat.

Yesenia Sanchez, of Livermore, has been appointed to the State 911 Advisory Board. Sanchez has been the Sheriff-Coroner at the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office since 2023. She has held multiple other positions at the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office since 1997, including Division Commander from 2020 to 2022, Captain from 2015 to 2020, Lieutenant from 2013 to 2015, Sergeant from 2009 to 2013, Deputy Sheriff from 2001 to 2009, and Sheriff’s Technician from 1997 to 2001. Sanchez is a member of several organizations, including the California State Sheriffs’ Association, the Alameda County Chief of Police and Sheriffs Association, the Major County Sheriffs of America, the National Sheriffs’ Association, and the Commission of Accreditation to Law Enforcement Agencies Executive Director Regional Advisory Group. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Sanchez is a Democrat.

Garrett Huff, of Templeton, has been appointed to the State 911 Advisory Board. Huff has been Deputy Fire Chief at the Santa Barbara County Fire Department since 2024. He has held multiple other positions with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department since 2005, including Division Chief, Emergency Medical Services Training from 2021 to 2024, Battalion Chief and Deputy Fire Marshal from 2019 to 2021, Fire Captain from 2013 to 2019, Engineer/Inspector from 2010 to 2013 and Firefighter/Paramedic from 2005 to 2010. Huff was a Firefighter/Paramedic at City of Paso Robles from 2003 to 2005. He was a Reserve Firefighter at the City of Culver City from 2001 to 2002. Huff was a Firefighter at the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection/San Luis Obispo County Fire Department from 1999 to 2001. He is a member of the California Fire Chief’s Association. Huff received his Bachelor of Science degree in Fire and Emergency Management from Kaplan University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Huff is a Democrat.

Jacob Johnson, of Bakersfield, has been appointed to the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training. Johnson has been an Officer for the California Highway Patrol since 2002. He is the President of the California Association of Highway Patrolmen. Johnson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from California Coast University. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Johnson is a Democrat.

Rick Braziel, of Truckee, has been reappointed to the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, where he has served since 2015. Braziel has been Associate Vice Chancellor for Campus Safety at the University of California, Los Angeles since 2024, President of Rick Braziel Consulting, Inc. since 2016, and an Executive Fellow for the Police Foundation since 2013. He was Inspector General for the County of Sacramento from 2015 to 2018. Braziel served in several positions at the Sacramento Police Department from 1979 to 2012, including Officer, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, Deputy Chief, and Chief of Police. He is a member of the California Advisory Council on Improving Interactions Between Law Enforcement and People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. Braziel earned a Master of Arts degree in Security Studies from the United States Naval Postgraduate School, a Master of Arts degree in Communications from California State University, Sacramento, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from California State University, Sacramento. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Braziel is registered without party preference.

Shannan Moon, of Grass Valley, has been reappointed to the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, where she has served since 2023. Moon has been the Sheriff-Coroner-Public Administrator for the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office since 2019, where she has held several positions since 1990, including Captain, Lieutenant, Sergeant, Deputy Sheriff, and Correctional Officer. She is a member of the California State Sheriff’s Association, California Peace Officer Memorial Foundation, and Bright Futures for Youth. Moon earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Management from the Union Institute and University. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Moon is registered without party preference.