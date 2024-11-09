Pali Highway on-ramp to the H-1 eastbound to close early Saturday, Nov. 9

Main, News Posted on Nov 8, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies drivers the Pali Highway on-ramp to the H-1 eastbound will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. to repair a damaged crash attenuator. Crash attenuators are designed to reduce damage in case of vehicular impacts.

The Punchbowl off-ramp from the H-1 eastbound will remain open during the work; however, the left lane where traffic from the Pali Highway ramp exits will be closed.

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closure.

HDOT advises the public to follow all traffic control signs and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

Please note all work is weather permitting. The scheduled date of this roadwork is subject to change per these conditions.

