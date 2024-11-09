FW: VT Route 9 Woodford Update
Update to Route 9 closure Roadway now open
From: Conway, John <John.Conway@vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, November 8, 2024 6:25 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; DPS - B1 Disp <DPS.B1Disp@vermont.gov>
Subject: VT Route 9 Woodford Update
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 9 is Closed in the area of Notch RD due to a Motor Vehicle Crash
This incident is expected to last for Until Further Notice . Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
John Conway
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT 05158
802-722-4600
802-722-4690-FAX
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.