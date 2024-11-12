Alex Helm Joins Taylor Brooks Team as Development Manager

Alex Helm of Taylor Brooks Taylor Brooks Development Logo

Alex will fill a key role at Taylor Brooks as we expand our operations in Bend and Deschutes County. We are excited to have Alex join our team.” — Jeremy McPherson, Taylor Brooks General Manager

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- November , 2024 – Bend, Oregon – Taylor Brooks announced today that it has expanded its team with the addition of a new Development Manager position, and the hiring of Alex Helm.Helm brings several years of experience in the real estate development industry, including roles in project management at Pahlisch Commercial and O’Brien & Company. Prior to that he was a Project Manager at P&C Construction and Andersen Construction. Alex earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Engineering Management from Oregon State University.Taylor Brooks General Manager, Jeremy McPherson, said, “Alex will fill a key role at Taylor Brooks as we expand our operations in Bend and Deschutes County. We are excited to have Alex join our team.”At Taylor Brooks, Helm will report to McPherson and will be responsible for the oversight of site development and building and tenant improvement construction projects as. Helm will coordinate development activities with City and County personnel, other regulatory agencies, utility companies, consultants, contractors, and the public.About Taylor BrooksTaylor Brooks, based in Bend, Oregon, develops, owns and manages high-quality real estate development projects in Central Oregon. It specializes in commercial development of healthcare, office, and flex industrial space. The company will also offer its tenants full-service commercial property management capabilities, with a focus on maintaining strong relationships. Taylor Brooks is a partnership of Taylor Development LLC and Brooks Resources Corp. ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.