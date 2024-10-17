Discovery West Introduces Aerie by AvantStay

Discovery West Logo Aerie by AvantStay Logo Aerie features spacious front and rear decks with glorious views

the Neighborhood’s First-Ever Luxury Overnight Vacation Rentals

Aerie represents the first-ever overnight vacation rentals in the neighborhood and the first overnight lodging option of its kind in this part of Bend.” — Romy Mortensen, VP of Sales and Marketing of Brooks Resources

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- October 17, 2024 – Bend, Oregon – Discovery West , one of Bend’s most sought-after neighborhoods, announced today that reservations are now open at its first-ever overnight vacation rentals, Aerie by AvantStay . Now guests can enjoy a luxurious stay right in Discovery West in one of these beautifully appointed townhomes.Located at Discovery Corner, the heart of Discovery West, Aerie is making 12 units available immediately, with 8 more coming online in November for a total of 20. The luxurious two- and three-bedroom vacation units offer spacious and light living areas, beautiful kitchens, and special features such as barbecues, front and rear decks, and stunning views. The units’ private hot tubs are the perfect amenity for guests to enjoy before a restful night in Aerie’s luxurious and comfortable accommodations.“Aerie represents the first-ever overnight vacation rentals in the neighborhood and the first overnight lodging option of its kind in this part of Bend,” said Romy Mortensen, VP of Sales and Marketing of Brooks Resources, the managing partner of Discovery West. “These lovely townhomes are perfect for staycations or for visiting family and friends, as well as anyone wanting top tier accommodations in a prime location on the west side of Bend. For those seeking the perfect base for exploring Central Oregon, Aerie promises to deliver an unforgettable experience.”The Discovery West development team and its partners will own the properties, while AvantStay – a premium hospitality brand known for its beautifully designed accommodations, top-notch amenities and concierge services – will manage them.Aerie’s Discovery Corner location, at the intersection of NW Skyline Ranch Road and NW Ochoa Drive, could not be more ideal. Perched above an array of newly opened and soon-to-open new retail shops, eateries and businesses, a cup of coffee or take-away treat will be right within reach, while the restaurants of NorthWest Crossing are less than a half mile away. The townhomes encircle a central plaza – a community gathering spot – which is a great place for friends and family to gather to relax around the plaza’s centerpiece: a fire pit sculpture inspired by the Discovery West pinecone logo. Surrounding the fire pit are benches and low planters, adorned with mosaic murals.Those who reserve now can take advantage of a special discount code: DISCOVERYWEST. This provides a 10% discount of up to $250 off when booking through the AvantStay website.About Discovery WestDiscovery West, situated on 245 acres on Bend’s westside, is the newest community in development by the team behind award-winning NorthWest Crossing. Discovery West offers a variety of home types and sizes, Discovery Corner community plaza, select retail shops, Aerie by AvantStay luxury overnight vacation rentals, public art installations, and 40 acres of parks, trails and open land. The development team’s vision for creating livable, detail-oriented communities that respect the Central Oregon landscape and lifestyle is apparent throughout the neighborhood. www.discoverywestbend.com ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.