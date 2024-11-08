Submit Release
Additional Disaster Recovery Centers Now Open in Bryan, Screven Counties

ATLANTA -- FEMA opened two additional Disaster Recovery Centers in Bryan and Screven counties to provide one-on-one help for Georgians affected by Hurricane Helene. The centers are open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m., including on Veteran’s Day this Monday. 

Center locations:

Bryan County
Jacob Grant Teen Center
185 Ballpark Road
Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Screven County
Screven County Library
106 S. Community Drive
Sylvania, GA 30467

Additional centers are open in the following counties: 

Appling County

Appling County Agricultural Center
2761 Blackshear Highway 

Baxley, GA 31513

Chatham County

Savannah Technical College

Student Enrichment Center Building

5717 White Bluff Road 

Savannah, GA 31405

Coffee County

The Atrium 
114 N. Peterson Avenue 

Douglas, GA 31533

Emanuel County

Southeastern Technical College 

Special Programs Building

346 Kite Road, Building 1

Swainsboro, GA 30401

Laurens County

Old West Laurens Middle School

338 West Laurens School Road, 

Dublin, GA 31021

Lowndes County

City of Valdosta

4434 North Forrest Street Extension

Valdosta, GA 31605

McDuffie County

Thomson Depot     

111 Railroad Street 

Thomson, GA 30824

Richmond County

Hub for Community Innovation

631 Chafee Avenue 

Augusta, GA 30904

Tift County

202 Baldwin Drive

Tifton, GA 31794

Toombs County

Georgia Department of Human Services 

162 Oxley Drive

Lyons, GA 30436 

Washington County

Sandersville School Building Authority

514 North Harris Street

Sandersville, GA 31082

  

FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center location and hours

Atkinson County 

Atkinson County Emergency Operations Center 

Parking Lot 
33 West Austin Avenue
Pearson, GA 31642 

Wednesday, Nov. 6 – Saturday, Nov. 9 

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Brantley County

Brantley Recreation Department

3540 Baker Creek Road

Nahunta, GA 31553

Tuesday, Nov. 5 – Saturday, Nov. 9

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jeff Davis

Jeff Davis County Recreation Department
83 Buford Road
Hazlehurst, GA 31539

Tuesday, Nov. 5 – Saturday, Nov. 9

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

  

To find center locations in the state, visit FEMA’s Hurricane Helene Georgia Page, FEMA’s DRC Locator or text “DRC” and your Zip Code to 43362. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. 

Homeowners and renters in Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Butts, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Dodge, Echols, Effingham, Elbert, Emanuel, Evans, Fulton, Glascock, Glynn, Hancock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Long, Lowndes, McDuffie, McIntosh, Montgomery, Newton, Pierce, Rabun, Richmond, Screven, Stephens, Taliaferro, Tattnall, Telfair, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Wheeler and Wilkes counties can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA, the State of Georgia and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.

If you are in an affected county, you are encouraged to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The quickest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages.

Disaster Assistance Teams are also on the ground in affected counties going door-to-door to help survivors register for assistance.

For the latest information about Georgia's recovery, visit fema.gov/helene/georgia. Follow FEMA Region 4 @FEMARegion4 on X or follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema.gov, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA Espanol on Facebook, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel. Also, follow Administrator Deanne Criswell on Twitter @FEMA_Deanne.

