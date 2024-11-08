Additional Disaster Recovery Centers Now Open in Bryan, Screven Counties
ATLANTA -- FEMA opened two additional Disaster Recovery Centers in Bryan and Screven counties to provide one-on-one help for Georgians affected by Hurricane Helene. The centers are open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m., including on Veteran’s Day this Monday.
Center locations:
Bryan County
Jacob Grant Teen Center
185 Ballpark Road
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
Screven County
Screven County Library
106 S. Community Drive
Sylvania, GA 30467
Additional centers are open in the following counties:
|
Appling County
Appling County Agricultural Center
Baxley, GA 31513
|
Chatham County
Savannah Technical College
Student Enrichment Center Building
5717 White Bluff Road
Savannah, GA 31405
|
Coffee County
The Atrium
Douglas, GA 31533
|
Emanuel County
Southeastern Technical College
Special Programs Building
346 Kite Road, Building 1
Swainsboro, GA 30401
|
Laurens County
Old West Laurens Middle School
338 West Laurens School Road,
Dublin, GA 31021
|
Lowndes County
City of Valdosta
4434 North Forrest Street Extension
Valdosta, GA 31605
|
McDuffie County
Thomson Depot
111 Railroad Street
Thomson, GA 30824
|
Richmond County
Hub for Community Innovation
631 Chafee Avenue
Augusta, GA 30904
|
Tift County
202 Baldwin Drive
Tifton, GA 31794
|
Toombs County
Georgia Department of Human Services
162 Oxley Drive
Lyons, GA 30436
|
Washington County
Sandersville School Building Authority
514 North Harris Street
Sandersville, GA 31082
FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center location and hours
|
Atkinson County
Atkinson County Emergency Operations Center
Parking Lot
Wednesday, Nov. 6 – Saturday, Nov. 9
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|
Brantley County
Brantley Recreation Department
3540 Baker Creek Road
Nahunta, GA 31553
Tuesday, Nov. 5 – Saturday, Nov. 9
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|
Jeff Davis
Jeff Davis County Recreation Department
Tuesday, Nov. 5 – Saturday, Nov. 9
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
To find center locations in the state, visit FEMA’s Hurricane Helene Georgia Page, FEMA’s DRC Locator or text “DRC” and your Zip Code to 43362. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.
Homeowners and renters in Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Butts, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Dodge, Echols, Effingham, Elbert, Emanuel, Evans, Fulton, Glascock, Glynn, Hancock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Long, Lowndes, McDuffie, McIntosh, Montgomery, Newton, Pierce, Rabun, Richmond, Screven, Stephens, Taliaferro, Tattnall, Telfair, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Wheeler and Wilkes counties can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA, the State of Georgia and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.
If you are in an affected county, you are encouraged to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The quickest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages.
Disaster Assistance Teams are also on the ground in affected counties going door-to-door to help survivors register for assistance.
For the latest information about Georgia's recovery, visit fema.gov/helene/georgia. Follow FEMA Region 4 @FEMARegion4 on X or follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema.gov, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA Espanol on Facebook, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel. Also, follow Administrator Deanne Criswell on Twitter @FEMA_Deanne.
