Additional Disaster Recovery Centers Now Open in Bryan, Screven Counties

ATLANTA -- FEMA opened two additional Disaster Recovery Centers in Bryan and Screven counties to provide one-on-one help for Georgians affected by Hurricane Helene. The centers are open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m., including on Veteran’s Day this Monday.

Center locations:

Bryan County

Jacob Grant Teen Center

185 Ballpark Road

Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Screven County

Screven County Library

106 S. Community Drive

Sylvania, GA 30467

Additional centers are open in the following counties:

Appling County Appling County Agricultural Center

2761 Blackshear Highway Baxley, GA 31513 Chatham County Savannah Technical College Student Enrichment Center Building 5717 White Bluff Road Savannah, GA 31405 Coffee County The Atrium

114 N. Peterson Avenue Douglas, GA 31533 Emanuel County Southeastern Technical College Special Programs Building 346 Kite Road, Building 1 Swainsboro, GA 30401 Laurens County Old West Laurens Middle School 338 West Laurens School Road, Dublin, GA 31021 Lowndes County City of Valdosta 4434 North Forrest Street Extension Valdosta, GA 31605 McDuffie County Thomson Depot 111 Railroad Street Thomson, GA 30824 Richmond County Hub for Community Innovation 631 Chafee Avenue Augusta, GA 30904 Tift County 202 Baldwin Drive Tifton, GA 31794 Toombs County Georgia Department of Human Services 162 Oxley Drive Lyons, GA 30436 Washington County Sandersville School Building Authority 514 North Harris Street Sandersville, GA 31082 FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center location and hours Atkinson County Atkinson County Emergency Operations Center Parking Lot

33 West Austin Avenue

Pearson, GA 31642 Wednesday, Nov. 6 – Saturday, Nov. 9 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Brantley County Brantley Recreation Department 3540 Baker Creek Road Nahunta, GA 31553 Tuesday, Nov. 5 – Saturday, Nov. 9 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jeff Davis Jeff Davis County Recreation Department

83 Buford Road

Hazlehurst, GA 31539 Tuesday, Nov. 5 – Saturday, Nov. 9 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To find center locations in the state, visit FEMA’s Hurricane Helene Georgia Page, FEMA’s DRC Locator or text “DRC” and your Zip Code to 43362. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

Homeowners and renters in Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Butts, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Dodge, Echols, Effingham, Elbert, Emanuel, Evans, Fulton, Glascock, Glynn, Hancock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Long, Lowndes, McDuffie, McIntosh, Montgomery, Newton, Pierce, Rabun, Richmond, Screven, Stephens, Taliaferro, Tattnall, Telfair, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Wheeler and Wilkes counties can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA, the State of Georgia and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.

If you are in an affected county, you are encouraged to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The quickest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages.

Disaster Assistance Teams are also on the ground in affected counties going door-to-door to help survivors register for assistance.

