FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers Closed Veterans Day
All FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Tennessee will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. They will reopen at 8 a.m. ET Tuesday.
Disaster Recovery Centers help Tennesseans affected by Tropical Storm Helene apply for FEMA assistance and get information and advice about community, state and federal resources. Survivors wishing to speak to FEMA specialists in person may visit any recovery center.
Disaster Recovery Centers
|County
|Address
|Regular Days of Operation (Eastern Time)
|Carter
|
1749 Highway 19 E.
Elizabethton, TN 37643
|
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday
Closed: Sunday
|Cocke
|
Cocke County Recreation Department
466 Learning Road/Way*
Newport, TN 37821
|
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday
Closed: Sunday
*Depending on your navigation service, the address may show up as 466 Learning Way.
|Greene
|
Greene County Courthouse/Annex
204 N. Cutler St.
Greeneville, TN 37745
|
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday
Closed: Sunday
|Hamblen
|
Utility Commission Conference and Training Center
441 Main St.
Morristown, TN 37814
|
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday
Closed: Sunday
|Johnson
|
Tennessee National Guard Armory
1923 S. Shady St.
Mountain City, TN 37683
|
Opening day: noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8
Regular hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday
Closed: Sunday
|
Unicoi
|
National Guard Armory/Unicoi Emergency Operations Center
615 South Main Ave.
Erwin, TN 37650
|
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday
Closed: Sunday
|Washington
|
Cherry Grove Baptist Church
104 Cherry Grove Rd.
Jonesborough, TN 37659
|
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday
Closed: Sunday
