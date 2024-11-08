FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers Closed Veterans Day

All FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Tennessee will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. They will reopen at 8 a.m. ET Tuesday.

Disaster Recovery Centers help Tennesseans affected by Tropical Storm Helene apply for FEMA assistance and get information and advice about community, state and federal resources. Survivors wishing to speak to FEMA specialists in person may visit any recovery center.

Disaster Recovery Centers