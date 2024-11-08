FEMA Disaster Recovery Center Open in Johnson County

A Disaster Recovery Center will open at noon ET Friday, Nov. 8, in Mountain City to help Tennesseans affected by Tropical Storm Helene apply for FEMA assistance and get information and advice about community, state and federal resources.

The Johnson County center will be located at:

Tennessee National Guard Armory

1923 S. Shady St.

Mountain City, TN 37683

Opening Day Hours: noon to 7 p.m. ET

Regular Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday to Saturday; closed Sunday

Disaster Recovery Centers