FEMA Disaster Recovery Center Open in Johnson County

A Disaster Recovery Center will open at noon ET Friday, Nov. 8, in Mountain City to help Tennesseans affected by Tropical Storm Helene apply for FEMA assistance and get information and advice about community, state and federal resources.

The Johnson County center will be located at:

Tennessee National Guard Armory
1923 S. Shady St.
Mountain City, TN 37683
Opening Day Hours: noon to 7 p.m. ET 
Regular Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday to Saturday; closed Sunday

Disaster Recovery Centers

County Address Regular Days of Operation (Eastern Time)
Carter

1749 Highway 19 E.

Elizabethton, TN 37643

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday

Closed: Sunday
Cocke

Cocke County Recreation Department

466 Learning Road/Way*

Newport, TN 37821

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday

Closed: Sunday

*Depending on your navigation service, the address may show up as 466 Learning Way.
Greene

Greene County Courthouse/Annex

204 N. Cutler St.

Greeneville, TN 37745

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday

Closed: Sunday
Hamblen

Utility Commission Conference and Training Center

441 Main St.

Morristown, TN 37814

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday

Closed: Sunday
Johnson

Tennessee National Guard Armory

1923 S. Shady St.

Mountain City, TN 37683

Opening day: noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8

Regular hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday

Closed: Sunday

Unicoi

 

National Guard Armory/Unicoi Emergency Operations Center

615 South Main Ave.

Erwin, TN 37650

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday

Closed: Sunday
Washington

Cherry Grove Baptist Church

104 Cherry Grove Rd.

Jonesborough, TN 37659

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday

Closed: Sunday

