SECNAV Welcomes New Class of NCIS Special Agents

NCIS Director Omar Lopez delivered remarks emphasizing the importance of using the skills and knowledge gained from training in the field before introducing Secretary Del Toro as the keynote speaker.

During his address, Secretary Del Toro remarked on the history of the FLETC, which up until 1974 was known as the Glynco Naval Air Station, and its deep connection to the Navy. He also thanked NCIS Director Lopez and acknowledged his commitment to the Navy first as a judge advocate and now as the first Hispanic American to serve as NCIS director.

He then told graduates that regardless of what led them to this point in their lives, whether it was another agent or the popular television series, this was a special moment to celebrate the end of a long journey before they step into their new role.

“Your journey has been arduous, and there have been moments when you faced self-doubt,” Secretary Del Toro said. “But we are here today to celebrate the culmination of your training and hard work. I thank you for your continued service and commitment to the United States of America.”

The NCIS Special Agent Basic Training Program is an accredited, 12-week program that uniquely combines FLETC basic Special Agent training — common to all federal law enforcement agencies –with advanced skills development in areas like cyber, crime scene management, tactics, family and sexual violence, counterintelligence, and complex interviewing.

Secretary Del Toro emphasized in his remarks that the graduates’ expertise, commitment and service was needed in every part of the world — from the Indo-Pacific to Europe to the Red Sea — and highlighted challenges the Department of the Navy faces in those areas.

As he reflected on his tenure as Secretary of the Navy, he restated the Navy’s most enduring priorities of strengthening maritime dominance, building a culture of warfighting excellence and enhancing strategic partnerships — emphasizing the importance of the people who form the strong foundation for meeting those priorities.

“No organization better embodies these priorities than the Naval Criminal Investigative Service—what you accomplish every day as NCIS special agents underscores our Department’s ethos. No other agency shoulders such a substantial and varied responsibility than NCIS. NCIS protects our Sailors, Marines, and Department of the Navy civilians from those who mean us harm.”

He praised NCIS for demonstrating the ethos of putting its people first and said that as special agents, what they accomplish everyday will underscore the department’s priorities.

“Our nation will ask much of you, and as protectors of our service members, justice and the law, the responsibility entrusted in you is great,” Secretary Del Toro said in closing. “And whether you serve for a few years or for a lifetime, your time in the NCIS will be a fulfilling and significant endeavor. Go forth with confidence of the power within you, your teammates besides you and a grateful nation behind you.”

Secretary Del Toro was sworn in as the 78th Secretary of the Navy Aug. 9, 2021. As Secretary, he is responsible for over 900,000 Sailors, Marines, reservists and civilian personnel and an annual budget exceeding $210 billion.

NCIS is a federal law enforcement agency that investigates felony crime, prevents terrorism and protects secrets for the U.S. Department of the Navy. NCIS employs approximately 2,300 personnel, including approximately 1,000 federal special agents, in 41 countries and 191 locations around the world.

