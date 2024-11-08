Author Jeff DeVore Invites Readers to Explore Their Sexual Selves with Sex As . . . A Journal for Your Life

Jeff DeVore Sex As . . . A Journal for Your Life

CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents Jeff DeVore, a retired chiropractor, Christian pastor, and Certified Co-active Life Coach, as he invites readers to embark on a journey of self-discovery and reflection through his thought-provoking journal, Sex As . . . A Journal for Your Life . This interactive guide encourages individuals to explore their personal experiences and feelings surrounding sexuality in a safe and creative space.In Sex As . . ., DeVore empowers readers to see themselves as the experts on their own sexual lives. Rather than dictating what to think or feel, he provides a framework for introspection, inviting readers to select words from the table of contents or index that resonate with them, whether positively or negatively. This process opens up an opportunity for awareness and self-expression, allowing individuals to respond with poetry, thoughts, or drawings in the blank pages of the journal. By doing so, readers can uncover new insights about themselves and share these discoveries with trusted partners, friends, or therapists.Motivated by a desire to address the often-taboo subject of sexuality, DeVore states, "Each person is a bundle of energy, memories, successes, and challenges when it comes to sex. My hope is to invite readers to explore parts of themselves that may have been tucked away. Let’s get over the silence and shame. Let’s sense, name, own, and act upon who we are!"DeVore emphasizes the importance of creating a non-judgmental environment for exploring intimate feelings and experiences. He believes that through this reflective process, readers can come to embrace the totality of their sexual selves with love, joy, peace, and kindness.Sex As . . . A Journal for Your Life is more than just a journal; it is an invitation to embrace your wholeness and nurture a deeper connection with your sexuality. This book is available on Amazon and other online retailers.

