Gov. McMaster Declares State of Emergency to Support Response Efforts to Flash Flooding

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today issued Executive Order 2024-33, declaring a State of Emergency to assist South Carolina's response to flooding in the eastern Midlands and portions of the Lowcountry. The executive order activates the South Carolina Emergency Operations Plan and supplements ongoing and possible future state response efforts.

"Team South Carolina has been responding to the impacts of flooding and subsequent road closures in portions of the state throughout the day," said Governor Henry McMaster. "The State of Emergency will ensure that our response teams have every tool at their disposal to continue their efforts."

Beginning on November 6, 2024, interactions between a front stalled across the southeastern region of the United States and deep tropical moisture produced periods of substantial and sustained rainfall in certain portions of the State of South Carolina, which caused and continues to cause significant flash and riverine flooding and other dangerous conditions.

The National Weather Service reports that widespread rainfall of 7 to 10 inches has been observed across the eastern Midlands region, with localized areas receiving up to 15 inches. River flooding will continue along portions of the Edisto River into next week. However, South Carolina is not expected to see significant rainfall totals over the next few days.

Residents are urged to avoid driving in impacted areas, especially at night, and to never drive through flooded roadways or around barricades. For more information on what to do before, during, and after a flood, visit scemd.org.