Town Center Cold Pressed Offering Free Coffee to Veterans on Veterans Day

Virginia Restaurant Chain Honoring Veterans with Special Offer at Participating Locations

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In gratitude for the courageous service of our veterans, Town Center Cold Pressed is proud to offer free coffee beverages to all veterans this Veterans Day, November 11th, 2024. With a valid ID, veterans of the armed services can enjoy a complimentary cup of coffee at any of our participating locations as a small token of our appreciation.“At Town Center Cold Pressed, we believe in honoring those who have given so much to protect our freedoms” said Mike Vecchione, the Director of Coffee at Town Center Cold Pressed who himself is a 20-year veteran of the United States Coast Guard. “Providing free coffee on Veterans Day is just one way to say thank you, and we’re proud to do our part in showing appreciation for our veterans.”Offer Details:What: Free coffee for veteransWhen: Veteran’s Day, November 11, 2024 during store hoursWhere: Participating Town Center Cold Pressed locations:- Virginia Beach Town Center - 168 Central Park Ave Virginia Beach, VA- Red Mill - 1676 General Booth Blvd Virginia Beach, VA- Ghent - 1902 Colley Ave Norfolk, VA- Hilton Norfolk The Main - 100 E Main St Norfolk,VAEligibility: Veterans with valid IDJoin us this Veteran’s Day as we salute those who serve. Whether grabbing a coffee to-go or staying to enjoy the warm atmosphere of our stores, we invite veterans to stop by and allow us to say thank you for their dedication and sacrifice.

