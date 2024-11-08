Mace & Grothman Announce Joint Hearing on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena
WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation Chairwoman Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) and Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs Chairwoman Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.) will hold a joint hearing titled “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth.” This second hearing on the topic of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs) will attempt to further pull back the curtain on secret UAP research programs conducted by the U.S. government, and undisclosed findings they have yielded. The hearing will examine the Department of Defense’s (DoD) reluctance to appropriately declassify material on UAPs, and ways to make sure the American public is better informed on this topic.
“This is our second hearing on the topic of UAPs and the American people are tired of the obfuscation and refusal to release information by the federal government. Americans deserve to understand what the government has learned about UAP sightings, and the nature of any potential threats these phenomena pose. We can only ensure that understanding by providing consistent, systemic transparency. We look forward to hearing from expert witnesses on ways to shed more light and bring greater accountability to this issue,” said Mace and Grothman.
WHAT: Hearing titled “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth”
DATE: Wednesday, November 13, 2024
TIME: 11:30 a.m. ET
LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building
WITNESSES:
Dr. Tim Gallaudet
Rear Admiral, U.S. Navy (RET.)
Chief Executive Officer, Ocean STL Consulting, LLC
Mr. Luis Elizondo
Author, and Former Department of Defense Official
Mr. Michael Gold
Chief Growth Officer, Redwire Corporation, and Former National Aeronautics and Space Administration Associate Administrator
Mr. Michael Shellenberger
Founder of Public
The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/. Press must be congressionally credentialed and RSVP by Tuesday, November 12, at 5:00pm.
