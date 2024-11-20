KDC Express

Kelly’s Dry Cleaners in Durango now offers 24/7 contactless drop-off and pick-up with barcoded bags and secure payments. Convenient, eco-friendly garment care.

DURANGO, CO, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kelly’s Dry Cleaners Introduces 24/7 Contactless Drop-Off and Pick-Up Service at Durango Location

Kelly’s Dry Cleaners is enhancing convenience for Durango customers with the launch of its 24/7 contactless drop-off and pick-up service. This new approach to garment care allows you to manage your dry cleaning at any time, using secure, automated drop boxes and personalized barcoded bags that streamline the entire process.

No more planning trips around store hours—simply drop off your items whenever needed. With Kelly’s advanced system, you receive a text notification when your dry cleaning is ready. It’s an efficient, safe solution for today’s busy lifestyles.

How It Works: Efficient and Convenient Garment Care

Kelly’s Dry Cleaners has made it easier than ever to access their services. Here’s how the 24/7 contactless service works:

Personalized Barcoded Bag: You will receive a bag tagged with a unique barcode that links directly to your customer account.

Flexible Drop-Off: You can use our secure drop box at any time of day or night—perfect for early risers, night owls, and everyone in between.

Automated Pick-up Alerts: You will be notified by text as soon as your items are ready for collection, allowing you to pick them up at your convenience.

Secure Payment: Your payment details are securely stored, allowing automatic processing without face-to-face interaction.

“At Kelly’s, we’re always looking for ways to bring added convenience and efficiency to our services,” said Scott Kelly, Owner, at Kelly’s Dry Cleaners. “Our contactless system offers customers a safe and flexible option to handle dry cleaning on their schedule.”

A Solution Tailored to Modern Needs

The contactless drop-off and pick-up system is designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle. Whether you need dry cleaning for workwear, special items, or everyday garments, Kelly’s now offers the flexibility to handle these needs at your convenience:

Anytime Access: With 24/7 availability, you can drop off and collect your clothes whenever it’s convenient for you, no longer limited by business hours.

Eco-Friendly Practices: Kelly’s combines this advanced service with sustainable cleaning methods that are gentle on your clothes and the environment.

Full-Service Options: Beyond dry cleaning, Kelly’s offers laundry and alterations through the same contactless system, easily giving you comprehensive garment care.

About Kelly’s Dry Cleaners

Kelly’s Dry Cleaners has been a trusted provider of premium garment care services in the Durango area for years, delivering outstanding results and excellent customer service. Known for its commitment to quality and innovation, Kelly’s offers a wide range of services, including dry cleaning, laundry, alterations, and stain removal, ensuring that all garment care needs are met under one roof.

Kelly’s is dedicated to providing impeccable service and prioritizes eco-friendly practices that reduce the environmental impact of dry cleaning. Using sustainable cleaning methods and avoiding harsh chemicals, Kelly’s ensures that your clothes and the environment are treated with care.

The addition of their 24/7 contactless drop-off and pick-up service exemplifies their dedication to staying at the forefront of convenience and technology, making it easier than ever for customers to access top-notch dry cleaning on their schedule.

The Durango location is fully equipped with state-of-the-art cleaning technology and staffed by skilled professionals committed to handling each item with the utmost attention to detail. Kelly’s team understands the nuances of different fabrics and garments, from delicate silk blouses to heavy winter coats, ensuring that each piece is returned to you in pristine condition.

Kelly’s Dry Cleaners prides itself on its personalized customer service. By offering customized solutions like personalized barcoded bags for each customer, they add a level of care and attention that larger chain operations often lack. With flexible options like alterations and specialized treatments, Kelly’s provides a holistic approach to garment care, catering to everyday clothing and special-occasion wear.

In addition to the Durango location, Kelly’s Dry Cleaners serves customers at convenient locations, including Farmington, NM. Each location offers the same high standards of quality and service, ensuring that you have access to exceptional garment care wherever you are. For more details about each location and its services, visit Kelly’s website, Kelly’s Dry Cleaners. Discover the difference Kelly’s dedication to customer satisfaction and innovation can make in your garment care routine.

