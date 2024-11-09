Misophonia Organizations Declare July 9th to be World Misophonia Awareness Day

World Misophonia Awareness Day on July 9th

Join the global movement on July 9th to raise awareness for misophonia.

World Misophonia Awareness Day is an opportunity for us to come together as a global community to support those who live with misophonia. That support is dependent on understanding it better.” — Cris Edwards, President of soQuiet

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organizations which focus on misophonia, a disorder characterized by strong physiological and emotional reactions to specific sounds, have joined together from across the globe to announce the observance of World Misophonia Awareness Day annually on July 9th. This significant day aims to increase understanding and awareness of misophonia.Misophonia, often misunderstood and under-recognized, affects millions of individuals worldwide; almost 1-in-5 people have clinically measurable traits of it. Yet it remains unknown or poorly understood by many in the medical community, professional fields, and the general public. This yearly awareness day seeks to bring attention and share information about how much misophonia can affect a person's daily life and ability to undertake typical activities.The date of July 9th is especially meaningful for this special awareness day. In November of 2023, a 17-year old named Michelle Del Valle, who had been struggling greatly, not getting effective help from professionals, and feeling hopeless about a future with misophonia, took her own life. Her birthday is July 9th and her story is at the center of the importance of the annual World Misophonia Awareness Day.World Misophonia Awareness Day serves as an inspiration for education and advocacy, encouraging communities to learn more about the condition and support those affected. Organizations that are helping to declare World Misophonia Awareness Day include nonprofit, soQuiet , as well as the Duke University Center for Misophonia and Emotion Regulation [CMER], The Misophonia Research Fund, The Misophonia Research Network, Misophonia Podcast, MisoMatch, Teens for Education and Advocacy on Misophonia [TEAM], and misophonia research and advocacy organizations in India, Germany, Brazil, Japan, and more."World Misophonia Awareness Day is an opportunity for us to come together as a global community to support those who live with misophonia. That support is dependent on understanding it better. By raising awareness, we can help reduce the stigma and improve the quality of life for those affected by this complex disorder," said Cris Edwards, President of soQuiet Misophonia Advocacy who has experiences misophonia for most of his life.soQuiet Misophonia Advocacy invites individuals, organizations, and communities to participate in World Misophonia Awareness Day by learning more, sharing information, hosting events, and engaging in conversations about misophonia. By working together, it is possible to create a world where individuals with misophonia feel understood and supported.For more information about World Misophonia Awareness Day and how to get involved, visit the event webpage, MisophoniaDay.com , or the soQuiet Misophonia Advocacy website or follow their social media channels.

