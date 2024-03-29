CARE for Misophonia 2024 Open-Access Research Event Announced
Second-annual virtual event is slated for April 30th, 2024 and is open to the public at no charge.
By making recent research about misophonia accessible to everyone, we hope to foster greater empathy and support for individuals living with misophonia.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Misophonia advocacy nonprofit, soQuiet, in collaboration with the Duke Center for Misophonia and Emotion Regulation [CMER] and the Misophonia Research Network, is proud to announce the second-annual CARE for Misophonia Day, an open-access virtual research symposium scheduled for April 30, 2024. The no-charge event aims to bridge the gap between researchers and the public by sharing the latest advancements in misophonia research.
— soQuiet Founder and President, Cris Edwards
Misophonia, a disorder that is characterized by heightened sensitivity to specific sounds and other sensory input, affects millions of individuals—just under one-in-five people have measurable symptoms of it. Yet, misophonia remains relatively understudied. The CARE for Misophonia Day event seeks to raise awareness and understanding of this disorder by providing a platform for researchers to present their findings openly to the public.
The virtual event will feature presentations from leading researchers in the field of misophonia, covering a wide range of topics including neurobiology, psychological impacts, and potential treatment approaches. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn directly from scientists, ask questions, and engage in discussions.
"We believe that knowledge is power, and by sharing our research with the public, we can empower individuals affected by misophonia to better understand their condition and explore potential avenues for relief. We are committed to making this event as accessible as possible to anyone interested in learning more about misophonia," said Cris Edwards, President of soQuiet.
The CARE for Misophonia Event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Additionally, videos of the event will be made available for free viewing on the soQuiet YouTube channel and partner websites following the event.
For more information about the CARE for Misophonia Day and to register, please visit soquiet.org/care.
About soQuiet:
soQuiet is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness and providing support for individuals affected by misophonia. Through advocacy, education, and community engagement, soQuiet strives to create a world where individuals with misophonia can thrive.
The event is made possible by the generous support of the Brown Family and the many donors to soQuiet and CMER.
