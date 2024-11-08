Sharifah Hardie Returns as President of the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce for the Long Beach Area

Sharifah Hardie for California Governor 2026

Sharifah Hardie returns as President of the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce, focusing on economic growth and support for Black-owned businesses.

Sharifah Hardie’s return is a game-changer for our community. Her leadership and commitment to empowering Black businesses will drive growth and create lasting opportunities for all.” — Rich Wallace, Founder of SCBCC

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce (SCBCC) is proud to announce the return of Sharifah Hardie as President for the Long Beach and surrounding areas.Hardie, an influential advocate for minority businesses and a passionate community leader, previously served as President from February 2021 to 2023. After stepping down to focus on her run for Senate District 33, Hardie is now back at the helm of the SCBCC, ready to continue her mission of empowering Black entrepreneurs and creating economic opportunities in Southern California.The SCBCC plays a vital role in supporting minority-owned businesses, fostering job creation, and advancing economic growth through advocacy, education, and strategic resources. Hardie’s leadership will once again be instrumental in expanding these initiatives and helping to build a more prosperous and equitable environment for Black-owned businesses across Long Beach, San Pedro, Carson, Lakewood, Lynwood, Bellflower, Torrance, Norwalk, Wilmington, and beyond."After my time in the Senate District 33 race, I realized even more how important it is to invest in our local businesses and to advocate for policies that create jobs and empower Black entrepreneurs," said Hardie. "I am excited to return as President of the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce and continue the work we started—creating lasting economic growth, opening doors to opportunities, and ensuring that Black businesses have the resources and support they need to thrive in today’s challenging economy."Sharifah Hardie’s renewed leadership comes at a pivotal time. Following her race in the March 2024 primary election for Senate District 33, Hardie has publicly announced her intention to run for Governor of California in 2026. She believes that the economic challenges facing minority businesses in California need urgent attention and is committed to using her platform with the SCBCC to push for bold initiatives that will drive job creation, economic empowerment, and policy reform that benefits underserved communities."There is still so much work to be done," Hardie continued. "Our focus needs to be on job creation, especially for the communities hit hardest by economic disparities. Black-owned businesses are vital to the economic fabric of California, and they need more access to capital, resources, and mentorship. It is my mission to ensure that all businesses, big and small, are equipped to succeed and grow. I’m excited to lead the charge in making this happen through the Chamber’s programs and advocacy."The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce (SCBCC) remains a powerful ally for Black business owners, offering a range of support services, including networking events, mentorship, grants, loans, and educational workshops. Under Hardie’s leadership, the Chamber is poised to further expand its reach, provide even greater access to business resources, and ensure that minority businesses have the tools they need to succeed and grow in a rapidly changing economy.Business owners in Long Beach, San Pedro, Carson, Lakewood, Lynwood, Bellflower, Torrance, Norwalk, Wilmington, and surrounding areas are encouraged to join the SCBCC at: https://www.BlackChamberofCommerce.org to be part of the exciting initiatives that will take place under this new chapter of leadership.About Sharifah Hardie:Sharifah Hardie is a seasoned business consultant, community leader, and advocate for minority entrepreneurs. Known for her work with Ask Sharifah, a business consulting firm, Hardie has been a fierce advocate for Black businesses, economic empowerment, and job creation. She previously served as the President of the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce for Long Beach and surrounding areas and is now returning to continue her work of supporting minority-owned businesses and driving economic development in the region. Hardie also ran for Senate District 33 in 2024 and has announced her intent to run for California Governor in 2026.About the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce (SCBCC):The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the economic interests of Black-owned businesses in Southern California. Through programs that include advocacy, education, and networking, the SCBCC works to empower Black business owners and entrepreneurs, create jobs, and promote policies that support economic growth and equity. The Chamber serves a wide range of cities from the desert to the sea.For more information about the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce and how to become a member, please visit https://www.BlackChamberofCommerce.org or contact 562-822-0965.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.