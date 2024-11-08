Submit Release
Maryland Car Rally Task Force And Law Enforcement Partners Arrest Baltimore Co. Man In Connection With Philadelphia Takeover

Maryland State Police News Release

(PIKESVILLE, MD) A joint investigation between partner law enforcement agencies and the Maryland Car Rally Task Force yielded the arrest of a Baltimore County man in connection with a car rally in Philadelphia.

The accused is identified as Juawarn Williams, 21, of Rosedale, Maryland. In a coordinated operation by the Maryland Car Rally Task Force and the Philadelphia Police Department, Williams was arrested at 5:00 a.m. yesterday at his residence without incident.  Williams was taken into police custody on multiple charges from Philadelphia including recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, riot, fleeing a police officer and other charges related to the incident in Philadelphia. Williams is currently held at Baltimore County Detention Center pending extradition to Pennsylvania.

The joint investigation includes the Philadelphia Police Department, Maryland State Police, Maryland Transportation Authority Police, and Baltimore County Police Criminal Intelligence Unit. Williams was located and apprehended in connection with a September 22, 2024, car rally in Philadelphia that escalated into a violent riot.

The Maryland Car Rally Task Force is comprised of the Maryland Department of State Police, Maryland Transportation Authority Police, and police departments from Prince George’s, Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Montgomery counties. This collaborative effort remains vital in addressing illegal exhibition driving across designated regions.

Juawarn Williams

###

 

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

