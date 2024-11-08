NUJ condemns National World cuts as company U-turns on commitments 

The National World group chapel has called on the publisher to rethink proposals of cuts to reporter and editor posts in Sunderland and Manchester, recognising its effect on local journalism.

The National Union of Journalists has condemned National World's plans to cut journalists jobs in Sunderland and Manchester, following an announcement to staff this week. The NUJ National World group chapel says new proposals run contrary to the stated strategy of having local editors when David Montgomery, National World executive chairman, took control of the company.

Current proposals would see 40 per cent of journalists’ roles in Sunderland cut as two of five reporters lose their posts. One of two reporter roles in Manchester would be cut and six editor roles across eight websites would be lost, with only two new Metro editor roles created for city titles: Blackpool, Bristol, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, Preston, South Shields and Sunderland.

National World has insisted that proposed redundancy processes be carried out quickly, with less than two weeks consultation periods for reporters and three weeks for editors. The NUJ has opposed this decision, noting no plan or information has been shared on how remaining journalists would meet the demands of the company with far fewer staff.

Chris Morley, NUJ Northern and Midlands Senior Organiser said:

“Journalists at the titles are already overstretched due to inadequate staffing levels, and these proposed cuts in Sunderland and Manchester would place intolerable strain on those that remain. “National World has justified these severe cuts by saying that page views are down, but without saying how fewer overworked journalists with less time and more stress are expected to produce more of the quality local journalism that these communities want to read. “The proposed cutback in the number of editors who serve National World websites throughout the North of England would inevitably reduce responsiveness to local issues and concerns. “We will be strongly supporting our members through this process and call on the company to immediately rethink the insufficient time for consultation that has been given.”

A motion passed by the NUJ National World group chapel on 7 November states:

“This chapel is dismayed at proposals by National World to cut reporting roles in Sunderland by 40%, cutting reporters in Manchester by 50%, and the effect it will have on local reporting. It also notes with concern proposals to reduce local editors, and the effect of stress on already overworked journalists at the titles producing local journalism. “This has been exacerbated by inadequate time for consultation. The chapel calls upon the company to rethink the proposals and the effect on quality local journalism and calls for proper consultation with the NUJ and local staff about the effects of these cuts.”

