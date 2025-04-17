NUJ concerned by proposed redundancies at Reach

Reach NUJ group chapel has expressed its concern over the proposal in Reach Scotland to make two roles redundant and delete another.

The roles involve that of a highly respected specialist writer and two sport trends journalists. This comes just a week after the company put two journalists at risk in specialist sports roles in its UK national titles - and a steady trickle of smaller reorganisations involving job cuts in Ireland, English national titles and also previously in Scotland all over the last six months.

The group chapel believes these developments once again undermine confidence among editorial staff and raise worries about job security in uncertain times. The NUJ will continue to support its members caught up in these continuing restructures and seek to find the most appropriate solutions for every member affected by such proposals.

