Tech and Social Impact Leaders Converge at Goodera's AI for Impact Summit

This summit brings together the expertise and resources needed to make AI accessible to organizations driving social change.” — Abhishek Humbad

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodera announced today that more than 1,000 corporate leaders, nonprofit executives, and social entrepreneurs will gather virtually on November 13 for its inaugural AI for Impact Virtual Summit, marking a significant push to democratise AI (artificial intelligence) for social good. The Summit is being organized in partnership with Teneo as the knowledge partner."We're witnessing a pivotal moment where AI can fundamentally transform how we solve social impact challenges at scale," said Abhishek Humbad , CEO of Goodera. "This summit brings together the expertise and resources needed to make AI accessible to organizations driving social change."Ursula Burns, former CEO of Xerox and current board member at Uber and TSMC, will join Arianna Huffington, founder of Thrive and Huffington Post, in the opening fireside chat, "AI's Moonshot: Technology that Transforms Lives." The five-hour summit has drawn registrations from all corners - CSR and HR leaders across major companies as well as non profit organizations across the world.The event features practical sessions on AI implementation in impact investing, education, and climate action, including an AI 101 workshop led by RealizedWorth's Chris Jarvis and a nonprofit hackathon for building custom GPT applications. Additional speakers include United Nations ITU's Frederic Werner, Global Citizen Co-founder Michael Sheldrick, and Spero Ventures Founder Shripriya Mahesh.The free virtual summit will run from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM PST on November 13, 2024. For registration information, visit https://www.goodera.com/pages/ai-for-impact About GooderaGoodera executes hosted volunteering experiences that are accessible, engaging, and impactful for the world’s leading organizations like IBM, Airbnb, ServiceNow, Visa, and Target – 60 of our 500+ customers are Fortune 500 companies. We power on-demand volunteering experiences hosted by our ambassadors for your employees -across 1000+ cities in 100+ countries worldwide. We embrace action on social causes that align with SDGs with tailored in-person, virtual, and hybrid volunteering programs designed to bring people and purpose together.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.