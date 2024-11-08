Sovereign Wealth Advisors Support The Rose During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Vice President, Wealth Advisor, Juan Davila & Clients CEO & Founder Russell Gebhard viewing a vehicle owned by the Royal Family with his sons. Silent Auction by Diamonds in the Rough Sports Memorabilia

Sovereign Wealth Advisors’ Casino Night raised funds for The Rose, supporting breast cancer screenings for uninsured women in Texas.

Supporting a local Houston based charity like The Rose aligns perfectly with our values, and hosting a casino night was a way to make the event enjoyable for our everyone involved.” — Founder & CEO, Russell Gebhard

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness, supporting those affected by breast cancer, and driving funding toward life-saving screenings, research, and treatment initiatives. This year, Sovereign Wealth Advisors brought the community together with a unique Casino Night fundraiser in support of The Rose, a non-profit organization committed to ensuring every woman has access to quality breast cancer screenings, regardless of their ability to pay.

The event, held on Friday October 18th, transformed Retrospect Motorworks, into a private Las Vegas-style casino. Attendees enjoyed an exciting atmosphere, complete with unique classic cars, blackjack tables, roulette, and poker, where they could try their luck for a great cause. All proceeds from the night went directly to The Rose, which provides breast cancer screening, diagnostics, and treatment services for uninsured and underinsured women across Texas.

Sovereign Wealth Advisors has a long-standing commitment to giving back to the community, and this casino night fundraiser allowed the firm to show its support in a way that was both fun and impactful. With sparkling lights, lively entertainment, and a crowd dressed to the nines, the evening was filled with excitement and camaraderie. From casual players to experienced card sharks, attendees were thrilled to participate, knowing every chip counted toward a mission close to many hearts.

A highlight of the evening was hearing personal stories of impact from representatives at both organizations. Sovereign Wealth Advisors Chief Marketing Officer, Destiny Fernandisse, shared she would not be here without the support of The Rose who treated both her mother and maternal grandmother. Following her speech was a staff member from The Rose, Shannon McNair, who shared her journey and emphasized the importance of accessible screenings saying “No one should die from this diagnosis.” Their stories, coupled with statistics underscoring the prevalence of breast cancer, inspired attendees to continue advocating for affordable healthcare access and cancer prevention resources.

In addition to the casino games, guests enjoyed a silent auction hosted by Diamonds in the Rough Sports Memorabilia who have raised over 14 million dollars for charity since 2011. The top three players had the opportunity to choose from fun prizes which included a $100 gift card from a local luxury boutique, Alchemia Style, two tickets to the Houston Grand Opera’s performance of Cinderella, and two bottles of Ette Spirits, a premium rose infused vodka that has just made its way to the Texas market.

As the evening wound down, the success of the event was undeniable. By the end of the night, Sovereign Wealth Advisors had raised a significant sum to contribute to The Rose’s efforts, making a meaningful impact on breast cancer screening access for many women who might not otherwise receive it.

“We wanted to do something special this Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” said a Sovereign Wealth Advisor’s CEO, Russell Gebhard. “Supporting a local Houston based charity like The Rose aligns perfectly with our values, and hosting a casino night was a way to make the event enjoyable for our clients and everyone involved while honoring a very serious cause.”

Breast cancer affects millions of lives, and organizations like The Rose make it possible for early detection and treatment to reach as many people as possible. Sovereign Wealth Advisors’ Casino Night fundraiser not only raised critical funds but also deepened community awareness around breast cancer.

With efforts like these, the firm, The Rose, and event attendees are all playing their part in the fight against breast cancer, championing a future where no one goes without the care they need.

