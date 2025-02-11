Sovereign Wealth Advisors Welcome Craig Hall as Managing Director

Craig Hall, Managing Director

Sovereign Wealth Advisors welcomes Craig Hall as Managing Director, bringing decades of expertise in investment advisory and financial planning.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston, Texas January 31st, 2025 – Sovereign Wealth Advisors, LLC is pleased to announce that Craig Hall has joined the firm as Managing Director and Investment Advisory Representative.

With decades of experience in wealth management, investment advisory, and financial planning, Mr. Hall brings extensive expertise and leadership to the firm. Mr. Hall has a distinguished career in the financial services industry, having held key positions at SCH Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Assoc. Planners Investment Advisory LLC, Assoc. Securities Corp., and LPL Financial LLC. His deep knowledge of investment strategies and securities markets has made him a trusted advisor to clients seeking long-term financial success.

In his new role at Sovereign Wealth Advisors, Mr. Hall will continue providing tailored investment strategies and financial solutions to individuals and businesses. As a Registered Representative of LPL Financial, LLC, he holds multiple securities licenses, including Securities Industry Essentials (SIE), Series 24, Series 63, and Series 7, ensuring a high level of professionalism and regulatory compliance.

“We are excited to welcome Craig to our team,” said Russell Gebhard, CEO. “His experience, integrity, and client-first approach align perfectly with our firm’s mission of delivering personalized, strategic financial solutions.”

For more information about Sovereign Wealth Advisors or to schedule a consultation with Craig Hall, please contact (713) 527-3400.

About Sovereign Wealth Advisors, LLC

Sovereign Wealth Advisors, LLC is a premier independent financial advisory firm dedicated to providing comprehensive investment and wealth management solutions with a client first approach.

The firm is committed to helping clients achieve financial security through tailored financial strategies and expert guidance.

Investment advice offered through Sovereign Wealth Advisors LLC, a registered investment advisor and separate entity from LPL Financial. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC.

The LPL Financial registered representative(s) associated with this website may discuss and/or transact business only with residents of the states in which they are properly registered or licensed. No offers may be made or accepted from any resident of any other state.

Legal Disclaimer:

