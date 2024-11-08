MarCom Publishes Seven Hills School's “Transforming the Parent Journey - A Data Case Study”

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an initiative aimed at enhancing the parent journey in independent school admissions, Seven Hills School has partnered with Truth Tree, a leader in strategic marketing for private education. This collaboration, led by Brian Smith , Lead Partner Strategist at Truth Tree, and Trevor Waddington , Founder & President, has transformed Seven Hills School’s approach to attracting, engaging, and retaining families by implementing data-driven, persona-specific storytelling.Assistant Head of School for Advancement, Drew Lineberger, and Director of Marketing & Communications, Kirsten Melone, have worked closely with Smith and Waddington to shape a targeted admissions experience. The project combines insights from the “Jobs-to-be-Done” framework developed by NAIS, addressing unique family needs, with continuous data analysis. This collaborative approach has empowered Seven Hills to provide tailored messaging for each stage of the admissions journey, focusing on what makes the school a great fit for parents who are searching for academic and social-emotional excellence for their children.The initiative emphasizes data collection at routine intervals and adjusts messaging and tactics to match evolving trends in family engagement. As Generation Z parents enter the independent school market, Truth Tree and Seven Hills School are also updating the school’s digital platforms to ensure user-friendly, mobile-responsive, and AI-supported experiences that resonate with this demographic.Key data points and engagement metrics are reviewed weekly and monthly, with the focus on trends rather than isolated figures, allowing the team to continuously refine the process and adapt to new insights. As part of this transformation, Seven Hills School is strategically deploying persona-based journeys that engage families based on their distinct needs—whether they seek a school that fosters academic potential, social development, or a balance of both.By aligning Seven Hills School’s core values with the “Jobs-to-be-Done” insights, Smith and Waddington have crafted a robust storytelling strategy designed to connect with best-fit families. This strategy uses Google Ads and search engine data to fine-tune messaging, reflecting parents' search behavior and site engagement. Seven Hills School has already reported improved engagement rates, conversions, and inquiry numbers, showcasing the impact of this data-centric approach.With this innovative partnership, Seven Hills School and Truth Tree set a new standard in independent school marketing, helping families navigate the admissions process with clarity and confidence while ensuring that Seven Hills continues to attract and enroll mission-aligned students. This initiative represents a significant step forward in aligning digital storytelling with parents' needs, ensuring long-term success for both the school and its students.View the in-depth case study here: https://enter.amcpros.com/marcom/entry/transforming-the-parent-journey-using-data-a-case-study/

