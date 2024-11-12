Rising Holocaust Skepticism and Public Apathy Towards Online Hate Among Americans - New Research

New Metropolis Institute studies reveal rising Holocaust skepticism and widespread apathy toward online hate among Americans, urging action from policymakers.

Without dismissing the danger represented by Holocaust deniers there is an urgent need to address the very worrisome rise in Holocaust skepticism” — Jack Jedwab

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Metropolis Institute releases two new studies on Holocaust Skepticism amongst Americans and Majority of Americans ignore the expression of hate when they see it on line

A national survey revealing that about one in eight Americans (12%) under the age of 40 believe that Jews exaggerate the Holocaust and some one in four says they don’t know (27%). A similar percentage believes the Holocaust is exaggerated and, amongst that group, most regard Jews as responsible for such exaggeration.

These findings arise from a survey (Link 1) commissioned by the Metropolis Institute to mark Holocaust Education Week. Holocaust Education Week in the United States marks the anniversary of the night of Broken Glass (Kristallnacht) which on November 9 and 10, 1938 was a violent precursor to the destruction of European Jewry during the Holocaust as most of Germany’s synagogues and Jewish prayer rooms were burnt down.

Jewish owned shops and businesses were looted and destroyed Metropolis Institute President and CEO Jack Jedwab declared that “without dismissing the danger represented by Holocaust deniers there is an urgent need to address the very worrisome rise in Holocaust skepticism” A second national survey being released by the Metropolis Institute reveals that a majority of Americans ignore the expression of hate when they see it online (54%)(Link 2).

The survey results follow upon previously released data indicating that most Americans have observed a rise in the expression of hate online. “The expression of hate risks being normalized as most Americans feel that the volume of it makes it too difficult to address.

It makes for serious problem for policy- makers, educators and civil society to stop the spread of hate” The survey was commissioned by the Metropolis Institute and conducted by Leger USA (affiliated with Leger Marketing, Canada’s leading polling firm).

The survey was conducted for the period September 27-29, 2024 with a sample of 1006 Americans. A margin of error cannot be associated with a non-probability sample in a panel survey. For comparative purposes, a probability sample of 1006 respondents would have a margin of error of ±2.5%, 19 times out of 20 For more information and a copy of the reports.

