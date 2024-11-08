Island artists celebrated at annual PEI Arts Awards

CANADA, November 8 - Island artists were recognized for their excellence at the 2024 PEI Arts Awards ceremony.

The awards honour outstanding achievements in the arts and culture community. The following recipients were distinguished at the annual gala:

Artist of the Year Award: Tanya Davis

Gertie & Henry Purdy Emerging Visual Arts Bursary: JoAnna Howlett

Leo Cheverie Cultural Connector of the Year Award: Peter Richards, Sara Roach-Lewis and Mi’kmaq Heritage Actors

Organization of the Year Award: River Clyde Arts

Premier’s Award for Stand-Out Project of the Year: Jane Whitten

“Congratulations to all the recipients on this amazing accomplishment. It is important that we continue to support the growth and creativity of Island artists so their work can help push our culture and creative industries forward.” - Economic Development, Innovation and Trade Minister Cory Deagle

Each recipient receives a cash prize and a unique work of art created in Prince Edward Island.

The Arts Awards program is part of the province’s Renewed Action Plan for Arts, Culture and Creative Industries across the Island.

Backgrounder:

Artist of the Year - Celebrates an individual artist regardless of artistic discipline who has had a breakout year in their respective field of practice and has demonstrated outstanding contribution and growth. Recognizes artistic merit, professional achievement, future potential and recognition at the provincial, national and/or international level.

Gertie & Henry Purdy Emerging Visual Arts Bursary - Awarded to an emerging artist in the visual arts to support any activity that encourages training, promotion, exhibition, and leadership in and to the field of practice of the artist. This was awarded on behalf of the Community Foundation of PEI.

Leo Cheverie Cultural Connector of the Year - Celebrates an individual, group or organization from PEI whose role as a champion of the arts has had a positive impact on creating access and connections between various communities within the arts and culture sector of the province.

Organization of the Year - Recognizes an organization from PEI whose artistic and cultural contributions have had a significant, positive impact on the provincial landscape, its residents, and visitors.

Premier of Prince Edward Island’s Award for Stand-Out Project of the Year - Recognizes an artist, arts professional, group, collective or arts organization that has produced an innovative artistic or cultural project addressing themes such as reconciliation, climate change, accessibility, digital innovation, and more.