IDPH Seeks to Fill Numerous Positions at Upcoming Springfield Job Fair

ILLINOIS, November 8 - Event will be held Tuesday, Nov. 19, at John R. Block Agriculture Building

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is seeking to fill a number of positions at its upcoming job fair in Springfield. The event will take place on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, from 11am to 3pm at the John R. Block/Illinois Department of Agriculture Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds, 801 E. Sangamon Avenue in Springfield.





"Public health is a team sport, and for our IDPH team to be successful, we are looking for individuals with a wide range of skills and talents to help improve the health of Illinois," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. "We encourage individuals from all different career and educational backgrounds to attend the IDPH Job Fair and talk to our career counselors. Our hope is that we can find you a valuable and rewarding position on our team and start you on a career path that improves the public's health."





Most of the major programmatic areas within IDPH will have representatives on hand to answer questions about the work they do and the qualifications being sought for prospective employees. While resumes will not be accepted at the job fair, jobseekers may bring a copy of their resume for review by career counselors from the Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS), who will also be on hand to answer questions and assist with the application process.





IDPH has a variety of openings, a number of which do not require prior public health experience. Some positions do not require college degrees, while others may require specialized degrees or experience. Among the positions IDPH is currently looking to fill are: architect, environmental health specialist, clinical laboratory technologist trainee, health facilities surveillance nurse, data quality and testing specialist, office administrator, and office associate. Available positions change regularly, and new positions may be added up to the day of the job fair.





Advance registration for the job fair is not required. For more information, you can reach out via email to DPH.HRRecruiter@illinois.gov.