ICC Approves Rail Safety Upgrades for Ogle County

Chicago, IL - On Thursday, the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) approved the installation of automatic warning devices at the Kilbuck Road (AAR/DOT #372330G) highway-rail crossing near Monroe Center in Ogle County.

"Rail safety infrastructure improvements are beneficial to all who live, work, and travel along train tracks," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan. "The Grade Crossing Protection Fund makes it possible for communities to undertake these vital projects, reducing the risk of collisions and making travel safer for everyone."

The total estimated cost of the signal design and construction is $364,819. ICC staff recommends that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 95 percent of the signal design and construction costs, not to exceed $346,578. Dakota, Minnesota and Eastern Railroad will pay the remaining five percent of the design and installation costs, as well as all future maintenance costs.

All work must be completed within 18 months from the Order date.

For more details, please refer to Docket T24-0115.

The ICC encourages all rail crossing users to remain vigilant and adhere to safety regulations in and around crossings.

About the Illinois Grade Crossing Protection Fund

In 1955, the State of Illinois passed legislation creating the GCPF. Since then, Illinois has strengthened its commitment to public highway-rail safety by increasing funding toward projects such as the closure and consolidation of existing public crossings, installation of new warning systems, highway approach improvements, upgrades to existing warning devices and interconnection to nearby traffic signals, construction/reconstruction of grade separation structures, and the construction of pedestrian grade separations. The ICC administers the GCPF, which is funded by motor fuel tax money designated for rail safety improvements. The General Assembly appropriates $42 million annually for the GCPF. Read more information on the ICC's annual Crossing Safety Improvement Program here.

About the Illinois Commerce Commission

The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is a quasi-judicial body made up of five Commissioners. Through its Public Utility Program, the Commission oversees the provision of adequate, reliable, efficient, and safe utility services at the least possible cost to Illinois citizens served by electric, natural gas, telecommunications, water, and sewer public utility companies. Through its Transportation Regulatory Program, the Commission oversees public safety and consumer protection programs with regard to intrastate commercial motor carriers of general freight, household goods movers, relocation towers, safety towers, personal property warehouses, and repossession agencies. The Commission's Rail Safety Program also inspects and regulates the general safety of railroad tracks, facilities, and equipment in the state.

To learn more about the Commission, its offices, and bureaus, click here. If you are a consumer who needs help resolving a utility dispute call 800-524-0795 or file an online complaint here. For a complaint related to transportation, call 217-782-6448.



