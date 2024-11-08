Submit Release
News Search

There were 634 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,805 in the last 365 days.

Tennessee American Water Proposed Rate Hearing

Friday, November 08, 2024 | 12:27pm

COMMISSION TO CONVENE A HEARING ON THE MERITS IN THE TENNESSEE AMERICAN WATER PROPOSED RATE CASE

Nashville, Tennessee – Tennessee Public Utility Commission officials  will conduct a rate case hearing on the petition filed by Tennessee American Water Company in Docket No. 24-00032, In re Petition of Tennessee American Water Company to Modify Tariff, Change and Increase Charges, Fees, and Rates, and for Approval of a General Rate Increase - the company is requesting a rate increase of approximately $14 million annually for its 87,000 customers which would increase residential rates by approximately $4.25 per month. Information about the case may be found at https://share.tn.gov/tra/dockets/2400032.htm

Who:       Tennessee Public Utility Commission

What:      Proposed rate increase filed by Tennessee American Water Company

When:     Beginning on Monday, November 18, 2024, 10:00 am (CST)

Where:    Andrew Jackson State Office Building, 502 Deaderick St., Nashville, Tennessee, Hearing Room G20

The Commission reminds the public that this is an open hearing and invites the public to attend and provide comment. Comments may be made during the public comment period during the hearing or filed with
the Commission electronically at https://www.tn.gov/tpuc/agency/public-participation-/tpuc-online-public-comment-form.html or by email to: contact.tpuc@tn.gov - with a reference to Docket No. 24-00032 in the subject line of the email.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tennessee American Water Proposed Rate Hearing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more