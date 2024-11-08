Tennessee American Water Proposed Rate Hearing

COMMISSION TO CONVENE A HEARING ON THE MERITS IN THE TENNESSEE AMERICAN WATER PROPOSED RATE CASE

Nashville, Tennessee – Tennessee Public Utility Commission officials will conduct a rate case hearing on the petition filed by Tennessee American Water Company in Docket No. 24-00032, In re Petition of Tennessee American Water Company to Modify Tariff, Change and Increase Charges, Fees, and Rates, and for Approval of a General Rate Increase - the company is requesting a rate increase of approximately $14 million annually for its 87,000 customers which would increase residential rates by approximately $4.25 per month. Information about the case may be found at https://share.tn.gov/tra/dockets/2400032.htm

Who: Tennessee Public Utility Commission

What: Proposed rate increase filed by Tennessee American Water Company

When: Beginning on Monday, November 18, 2024, 10:00 am (CST)

Where: Andrew Jackson State Office Building, 502 Deaderick St., Nashville, Tennessee, Hearing Room G20

The Commission reminds the public that this is an open hearing and invites the public to attend and provide comment. Comments may be made during the public comment period during the hearing or filed with

the Commission electronically at https://www.tn.gov/tpuc/agency/public-participation-/tpuc-online-public-comment-form.html or by email to: contact.tpuc@tn.gov - with a reference to Docket No. 24-00032 in the subject line of the email.