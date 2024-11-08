Shelley Clayton Selected for Top Business Owner of the Decade in Aesthetics by IAOTP

Shelley Clayton honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Nashville

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shelley Clayton, MSN, FNP-BC, a board-certified family nurse practitioner and the Founder/Owner of Ageless 360 Aesthetics, was recently selected as Top Business Owner of the Decade in Aesthetics for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction.These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities.All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. Ms. Clayton will be awarded next December in New York City for her award. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than a decade of comprehensive medical and aesthetic training and professional field experience, Shelley Clayton has clearly established herself as talented and highly skilled in aesthetic operations and healthcare.She is a dynamic, results-oriented leader who has achieved success and development throughout her career. Shelley is dedicated to her company, Ageless Aesthetics, which has two facilities in Indianapolis and Greenwood, Indiana.Shelley's areas of specialization include her expertise as an aesthetic injectable trainer, master PDO thread and injectable clinician, and a plethora of advanced aesthetic procedural qualifications. Her clients travel from all over the country for her aesthetic excellence.Shelley attended Chamberlain University, where she earned her Bachelor of Science as a Registered Nurse and her Master of Science as a Family Practice Nurse before beginning her profession and focusing on aesthetics. Shelley continued her education at the National Laser Institute, where she earned certifications in Laser RN, Injectable RN, Aesthetics-Botox, Dermal Fillers, and Laser.She also holds Advanced Botox Techniques and Autologous Fat Transfer Procedure certifications. She is a member of the International Society of Cosmetogynecology (ISCG), which allows her to perform procedures under local anesthesia.Throughout her illustrious career, Shelley has received awards and accolades and has been recognized locally and nationally for her expertise in aesthetics. She has been featured on billboards and television commercials for the aesthetic products she utilizes in her practice. She was recognized as the Top Business Owner of the Year in Aesthetics for 2022 at the IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala, held at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas.In 2023, she was honored at IAOTP's Annual Awards gala for her distinction as Empowered Woman of the Year, held at the iconic Plaza Hotel in NYC. She was featured in the third edition of International Best Seller, Top 50 Fearless Leaders. Shelley was also awarded the Champion of Women award by Aspire Johnson County, was nominated for Indy’s Best and Brightest in 2023, and was awarded Top Injector in the Midwest and Top Nurse Practitioner in 2021, 2022, and 2023. This year, she will be considered for a feature article in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine, which is given by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).Looking back, Shelley attributes her success to her passion for beauty and well-being, her expertise in skincare and aesthetics, and her unwavering commitment to providing her clients with the best treatment possible. When she is not working, Shelley enjoys spending time with her family and traveling. In the future, Shelley will continue her mission of creating anti-aging, patient-focused, customized results with Aesthetics.For more information on Shelley Clayton, please visit: https://agelessindy.com/meet-the-team/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

