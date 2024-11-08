Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Thruway Employee

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced flags on state buildings will be flown at half-staff starting at sunrise on Saturday, November 9 in honor of New York State Thruway Authority employee Stephen C. Ebling. A Thruway Maintenance Supervisor in the Silver Creek Maintenance Section, Ebling was fatally injured on the New York State Thruway in the Town of Hanover on November 4.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ebling family as they mourn the sudden and senseless loss of their husband and father,” Governor Hochul said. “Highway workers deserve our full attention on the road – their lives depend on it. Motorists must remain alert, slow down, and move over when approaching stopped vehicles on the side of the highway.”

Steve was a 15-year employee of the New York State Thruway Authority. He is survived by his wife, two sons, and many loved ones.