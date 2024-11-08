Thanking America’s Veterans for Their Service to Our Country

It was first celebrated in 1919 as Armistice Day to commemorate the end of World War I. Armistice Day was recognized as a national holiday in 1938, and in 1954 the name was changed to what we know today: Veterans Day.

The passing of years and name changes have never changed the fact that the brave and dedicated individuals who wear our nation’s military uniform have always committed to one cause above all others: to protect and defend with their lives, if necessary, the freedoms and people of the United States of America.

For nearly 250 years, our courageous and selfless veterans have stood up for the nation’s defense, protecting their countrymen and America’s founding ideals at great personal cost. They have left their loved ones behind, many have served in war zones for months or years and — tragically — many have suffered serious injuries and lasting wounds, both physical and mental.

We owe a great debt to all who have served and who are serving today.

Bravery in the face of danger often comes with physical and mental health challenges. Ensuring that veterans receive the health care they need is a vital part of honoring their service. This includes access to mental health services, rehabilitation and support for conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder and physical injuries. You can learn more about the care needs of veterans and their families in today’s Advancing Health podcast.

America’s hospitals and health systems have long supported our troops and our veterans by providing these services and so many others.

The AHA believes a strong partnership between hospitals and health systems and the Department of Veterans Affairs is essential to ensure our nation’s veterans receive the health care they need and deserve. And we continue to work with the VA to ensure veterans have access to the care they need, when they need it.

For example, we have made it a priority to spread the word among hospitals and health systems of available VA resources, especially in the area of mental health, such as free online training to help community health care providers counsel veterans at risk for suicide about secure storage of firearms and other lethal means, which can help save lives. And we continue to share insights and ideas with our federal colleagues about potential solutions to challenges common to all care providers, including workforce shortages and retention.

Veterans also are a great fit for the health care field, and many hospitals and health systems go to special lengths to hire veterans, putting their skills and mission-driven leadership qualities into the service of healing. In addition, AHA urges potential health care employers to capitalize on the unique strengths of veterans, as outlined in our Workforce Strategies Guide, which includes a chapter specifically focused on hiring and supporting veterans.

Country always has and always will come first for the fewer than 10% of Americans who can claim the title “veteran.” This special group of our fellow citizens has served and sacrificed in ways that most of us are never asked to, and we can all offer thanks and gratitude to the sentinels who have stood watch to keep our nation safe and continue to protect us each and every day.

Legendary American Gen. Douglas MacArthur once said, “The soldier above all others prays for peace, for it is the soldier who must suffer and bear the deepest wounds and scars of war.”

From all of us here at the AHA, thank you to every veteran who has defended our country … and our freedom.