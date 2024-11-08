Bridge Work to Close Lanes on I-40 in Humphreys County

Nashville, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting lane closures on Interstate 40 in Humphreys County for continued work on a bridge replacement project.

Crews with Dement Construction will conduct nightly westbound lane closures at MM 140-142 beginning Monday, November 11 at 7 p.m. until Wednesday, November 12 at 5 a.m. Nightly eastbound lane closures will begin Wednesday, November 12 from 7 p.m. until Friday at 5 a.m. One lane will remain open. Signage will be in place, as well as queue warning trucks alerting motorists to any stopped traffic ahead. It is important to note there is also nightly paving work happening on I-40 eastbound from SR 69 (MM 126) to the Tennessee River Bridge in Benton County (Region 4) that could also impact travel in this area.

The Humphreys County work is part of a nearly 2-mile-long bridge replacement project from near Exit 137 to near Exit 143 in which crews will replace two bridges: the bridge over Squeeze Bottom Lane and the bridge over the Buffalo River. Next week’s lane closures are necessary to install channelization striping at the construction zone entrances and exits. Additional information can be found on the project website (https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-3/interstate-40-bridges.html).

All work is weather-dependent. Drivers are urged to slow down and allow for extra time to travel through the area.

As always, drivers are reminded to slow down and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay map (https://smartway.tn.gov). Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.

