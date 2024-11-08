Pacific Fleet Submarine Force Commander Joins Submarine Institute of Australia Conference Panel

“Conventionally armed SSNs provide a strong and credible deterrent by creating doubt and uncertainty for any potential adversary,” said Seif. “Our speed means that we can cover tremendous distances quickly. Our stealth and endurance mean that we can operate undetected for months at a time, ceding no water space, and we are always ready to appear at a time of our choosing.”

The conference’s theme was “Australian Submarines - Cornerstone of Deterrence” with speakers addressing the Royal Australian Navy’s current fleet of Collins-class diesel-electric submarines, as the nation prepares to transition to nuclear powered submarines as part of the AUKUS agreement.

Seif commented on the strong partnership and history of collaboration between the submarine forces of Australia, U.K., and the U.S., stating, “In this maritime century, the critical role of the undersea will continue to grow in importance. As we add AUKUS Pillar II capabilities now, and then sovereign Australian conventionally armed SSNs under Pillar I, Australia will be better postured to ensure its national defense and deter aggression throughout the Indo-Pacific.”

Notable distinguished speakers throughout the two-day conference included Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense Richard Marles, U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy, High Commissioner of the U.K. to Australia Victoria Treadell, and Royal Australian Navy Vice Adm. Mark Hammond, chief of navy. Conference topics ranged from development of a nuclear workforce in Australia, to artificial intelligence, to supply chain and infrastructure, and more.

The U.S. Pacific Fleet Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe.

