Chief of Naval Operations Hosts Turkish Head of Navy for Counterpart Visit

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti hosted the Turkish Head of Navy Adm. Ercüment Tatlıoğlu for an official counterpart visit, Nov. 5-8.

Tatlıoğlu’s trip to Washington D.C. was part of a four-day trip to the United States, that also included stops in Annapolis, Md. and Norfolk, Va., where the delegation visited Navy commands and spoke with Navy leaders and Sailors.

“With today’s security challenges and the changing character of war, it is important that we work together with our Allies and partners – alongside the Joint Force – in a global security ecosystem to preserve the peace, and be ready to respond in crisis, and win decisively in war, if called,” said Franchetti.

Tatlıoğlu began his trip visiting the U.S. Naval Academy, where he met with Superintendent Vice Adm. Yvette Davids and held discussions with leaders from the Naval Postgraduate School’s Energy Academic Group.

After arriving in Washington, the Türkiye delegation then met with leaders from Naval Sea Systems Command to discuss potential ship maintenance cooperation opportunities and coordination of International Fleet Working Group meetings.

Franchetti and Tatlıoğlu had multiple engagements to include a Navy Full Honors Arrival Ceremony, an office call and a luncheon, where the leaders emphasized a collaborative approach to defense modernization.

“We are looking forward to enhance Turkish-American naval cooperation which will boost stability and peace in our region,” said Tatlıoğlu.

The CNO also noted that the U.S. - Turkish alliance and Türkiye’s steadfast presence straddling two areas of operation has proven to be critical in ensuring regional stability.

During their office call, Franchetti and Tatlıoğlu discussed Türkiye’s offer of support for U.S. Navy deployment maintenance requirements. They also discussed their shared commitment to interoperability, and key elements of the CNO’s Navigation Plan for America’s Warfighting Navy.

“My job is to get more players on the field to ensure our Navy is as ready as possible for potential conflict. To do that, we know we need to be interoperable with Allies and partners,” said Franchetti. “The Turkish Navy has been a strong partner in that endeavor, working with us in exercises like BALTOPS, operations in the Mediterranean Sea, and around the world. I look forward to future opportunities to increase interoperability with such a capable Navy.”

Following the visit to Washington, D.C., Turkish delegation representatives traveled to Naval Station Norfolk to meet with Rear Adm. Diana Wolfson, Director of Fleet Maintenance, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and tour USS Richard McCool (LPD 29) and USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69).