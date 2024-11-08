Rockhurst University and Kansas City University launch accelerated pathway for future health care leaders

Marc B. Hahn, DO, president and CEO of KCU, and Sandra Cassady, PhD, president of Rockhurst University, sign a partnership agreement to launch an Early Acceptance Program to provide an accelerated pathway to earn a medical degree in just seven years.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rockhurst University and Kansas City University (KCU) announced a new agreement that will provide high school graduates an accelerated pathway to earn a medical degree in just seven years. This collaboration marks a significant step toward enhancing access to medical education in the Kansas City region.

The Rockhurst University-Kansas City University Early Acceptance Program (ROKC-EAP), starting in fall 2025, offers a unique opportunity for a cohort of up to 40 incoming freshman students. Upon their acceptance to Rockhurst University for undergraduate studies, students in the program can secure a place in one of three highly respected programs at KCU.

Each year the following pathways are available:

• 25 seats in the Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) program

• 10 seats in the Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) program

• 5 seats in the Master of Health Science – Anesthesiologist Assistant (MHS-AA) program

Qualified applicants will complete their undergraduate degree in biology while meeting GPA and other requirements at Rockhurst before transitioning to KCU.

In addition to medical degrees, the program offers two other opportunities: automatic acceptance into the Rockhurst University DO/MBA in Health Care Leadership dual degree program and pre-admission to the dual DMD/MBA in Health Care Leadership program for students pursuing the dental pathway.

The two institutions also agreed to establish a post-bachelor’s degree program, designed to enhance career readiness and educational enhancement in health sciences. The program will allow students who have completed their bachelor’s degree to take necessary coursework at Rockhurst University before pursuing their medical degree at KCU.

The initiative aims to cultivate a new generation of highly qualified health care leaders to meet the increasing demand for compassionate, community-centered providers nationwide.

“We are proud of the 80 percent medical school acceptance rate at Rockhurst,” said Sandra Cassady, PhD, president of Rockhurst University. “This program builds on that record of success with helping our students reach their goals in the medical field. And with their long history of serving the community and training highly qualified medical professionals, KCU is a perfect partner for this program.”

“We are proud to strengthen our partnership with Rockhurst University through the ROKC-EAP program,” said Marc B. Hahn, DO, president and CEO of KCU. “This collaboration allows us to identify and nurture outstanding students early in their academic journeys, supporting them as they pursue careers as physicians, dentists, and anesthesiologist assistants. Together, we are committed to making a meaningful impact — not only in Kansas City but across Missouri, Kansas, and beyond.”

About Rockhurst University

Rockhurst University is one of 27 Catholic, Jesuit universities in the United States. It challenges students to become leaders while providing a supportive environment for intellectual and personal growth. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Rockhurst among the top Midwest Regional Universities. Rockhurst has held the community engagement classification from the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching since 2010. Learn more at www.rockhurst.edu.

About Kansas City University

Kansas City University, founded in 1916, is a fully accredited, private not-for-profit health sciences university with Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine, Biosciences and a College of Dental Medicine. The College of Osteopathic Medicine is the fifth largest medical school in the U.S., the ninth most impactful medical school for primary care for the nation, the eighth most affordable of private medical colleges, and the leading producer of physicians for the State of Missouri. The College of Osteopathic Medicine has two sites strategically located on the University’s campuses in Kansas City and Joplin, Missouri, to address the growing needs of both urban and rural populations. The University offers multiple graduate degrees; a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine; a Doctor of Psychology in Clinical Psychology; a Master of Arts in Bioethics; a Master of Science in the Biomedical Sciences; a Master of Business Administration in partnership with Rockhurst University; a new Master of Public Health in partnership with the University of Nebraska Medical Center; and seated the first Doctor of Dental Medicine students in 2023.

