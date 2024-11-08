Actor KEVIN SAUNDERS Falls into Satanic Panic in New Peacock Horror Series ‘HYSTERIA!’

Kevin Saunders as Gilbert in HYSTERIA (photo Mark Hill/PEACOCK) Actor Kevin Saunders (photographer Brian Jones)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actor Kevin Saunders gets caught up in smalltown fear recurring as Gilbert in the new Peacock horror thriller series, HYSTERIA!Set in the 1980’s, the 8-episode supernatural tale follows a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts living in Happy Hallow, Michigan. They begin to capitalize on the disappearance of the star football player, earning the reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a strange series of events triggers a witch hunt that leads directly back to them.Gilbert (Saunders) enters the storyline from the beginning as a local outcast, who appears suspicious as strange occult occurrences take place in their usually sleepy town.Saunders is part of the stellar cast that includes Julie Bowen, Anna Camp, and horror veteran Bruce Campbell. “I’ve been on a lot of sets, but this one was very memorable. You could just tell we were truly making something special,” shares Saunders.Coming up, Saunders lands on the big screen in the anticipated legal thriller feature, JUROR NO. 2, from legendary director Clint Eastwood and starring Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette. The film will premiere at the AFI Festival in Los Angeles on October 27th before hitting theaters worldwide on November 1st.Saunders also emerges in an episode of the brand-new Tyler Perry high-stakes family drama series, BEAUTY IN BLACK, now streaming on Netflix.Originally from Maryland and now based in Atlanta, Saunders has been entertaining audiences for some time. His numerous credits include roles on wildly popular television shows such as Donald Glover’s FX original Atlanta, Netflix’s Cobra Kai, Peacock’s Twisted Metal, and Marvel’s Disney+ action-adventure Falcon and the Winter Soldier among many others.When not working in front of the camera, Saunders steps behind it as a filmmaker and has produced five short films within the last year. Currently, he is finding success on the festival circuit with Sorrows of Yesterday, a short film he wrote, directed, produced, and stars in about a dejected man who is reminded that every decision, good or bad, has consequences.Follow KEVIN SAUNDERS on Instagram: @kevo_theactor and Facebook: /kevin.n.saunders

