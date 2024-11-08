Teen J-Pop Artist Melds Japanese and American Influences in Emotionally Charged New Track

Olivia Millin releases her latest single, “Broken Piece of Joy” on November 7, 2024. The song’s lyrics have a strong anti-bullying message.

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indie J-Pop sensation Olivia Millin returns with her latest single, “Broken Piece of Joy,” releasing globally on Thursday, November 7, 2024. This powerful new track is the latest in Millin’s discography to showcase her unique blend of Japanese and Western pop influences, cementing her place as one of the most exciting new voices in the J-Pop scene.

“Broken Piece of Joy” captures Millin’s evolving artistry, offering an intimate exploration of resilience and the complexities of joy and heartbreak, inspired by a childhood bullying incident. At just 19, Millin has already captivated fans worldwide, drawing from a deep love of Japanese culture and years of language study. Her dedication to her craft is complemented by a personal journey that has helped shape her music. Living with bipolar disorder, Millin embraces her challenges as a source of inspiration, infusing her work with themes of empowerment, self-discovery, and authenticity.

Since her debut in 2022, Olivia Millin has carved a niche in the music world by blending Japanese and American influences. A Japanese Liberal Arts major at a prestigious northeastern university, Millin writes and records original music while balancing a rigorous academic schedule. Songs from her forthcoming album, “Start Again,” have received widespread acclaim for their emotional depth, resonating with fans across the globe.

Her musical journey began at age 12 when she wrote and released her first single. Since then, Millin has completed the aforementioned “Start Again” album. Her recent music video, “Be With Me,” solidified her position as a rising star, earning her spots on “Top 10 New Artists” lists.

Millin’s passion for music extends to her early theater roots, where she performed in leading roles at venues like Players Theatre and Venice Theatre, earning the “Broadway Star of the Future” title under the prestigious Jimmy Awards. Her innate musicality and perfect pitch led her to establish a youth choir at St. Barbara’s Orthodox Church, where she harmonized effortlessly and mentored young voices.

Watch Olivia’s new lyric video for “Broken Piece of Joy” at https://youtu.be/7zc3h8wW4Hw



For updates, follow Olivia on Instagram: @oliviamillinn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/oliviamillin

