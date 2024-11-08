Dwayne Natwick selected as Top Cyber Security Architect of the Year by IAOTP

Dwayne Natwick honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their awards gala in Las Vegas for 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dwayne Natwick, CEO of Captain Hyperscaler, teacher, author, mentor, and speaker, was recently selected as Top Cyber Security Architect of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over four decades of experience in the industry, Mr. Natwick has certainly proven himself as an expert in his field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Mr. Natwick is a vision-driven and goal-focused leader with a history of success managing the full lifecycle of Risk Management, Cyber Resilience, AI, Cloud Security and IT products and services including sales and marketing. Currently, he is the CEO and Principal Cloud and Security Training Architect of his own business, Captain Hyperscaler, LLC, an APMG accredited training partner for ISACA, AKYLADE, EC-Council, Microsoft, and CompTIA. He is involved and specialized in training and content development, as well as product and service strategy.Previously, Mr. Natwick was the Global Principal Cloud Security Lead for Eviden, an atos business. He led the Cloud Architect team at Opsgility, a Microsoft Learning Partner. He has been a Senior Product Manager at Global System Integrators, Cloudreach, NTT Managed Services, and Ricoh, providing product strategy, life cycle, and service offerings for Multi-Cloud Infrastructure Services to maintain secure, compliant hosting with purpose-built infrastructure that clients need for their application environments. He also creates and provides training for internal and external customers in workshop or certification preparation formats.Mr. Natwick was with the RICOH family from 2006-2019 progressing through roles of increasing scope and received RICOH’s Service Excellence Award (for highest IT Services revenue in the U.S.) and was selected to participate in Ricoh’s Emerging Leaders Program in 2018.In addition to his work experience, he has a Master of Science in Business Information Technology for Cybersecurity and Project Management, a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management, and several current industry certifications including: ISACA (CISM, CRISC, CISA), AKYLADE (CCRF, CCRP, CRMF), CompTIA (Security+, Cloud+, Project+), Project Management (PMP), ISC2 Information Security Cert (CISSP, CGRC, CCSP, CSSLP, SSCP, CC), Microsoft Certified Trainer, Microsoft Security MVP, AWS Community Builder, Microsoft Cybersecurity Architect Expert, Azure Solutions Architect Expert, Azure Administrator Associate, Azure Security Engineer Associate, Azure AI Engineer Associate, Azure Developer Associate, Azure Data Scientist Associate, AWS Cloud Solution Architect Associate, and Azure Fundamentals.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Natwick has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year, he will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala next December in New York City for his selection as Top Cyber Security Architect of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mr. Natwick is honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Mr. Natwick attributes his success to his perseverance, commitment and mentors he had along the way. When not working, he enjoys spending time with his family and traveling. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit: https://captaincyberscaler.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. 