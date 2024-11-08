Improvements to Chittick Schoolyard Celebrated

Mayor Michelle Wu joined Boston Parks and Recreation Department, Trust for Public Land (TPL), students, teachers, and community members to cut the ribbon on a new, climate-resilient schoolyard at James J. Chittick Elementary School in Hyde Park. The new schoolyard includes $ 1.5 million in upgrades funded through the Community Preservation Act (CPA), with features designed to enhance accessibility, climate resilience, and community engagement.

“The new additions to the Chittick schoolyard reflect the City’s goal of creating a greener, more family-friendly home for everyone in Boston,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I am grateful to our Parks and Recreation team for all they have done to improve this space and for the stewardship of our community members.”

Highlights of the space include colorful new play equipment, an ADA-accessible entrance, a running track, and a multi-use court. The schoolyard is designed with a sustainability focus, including absorbent pavers and a porous basketball court to prevent flooding, 19 new shade trees for heat mitigation, and an outdoor classroom for educational opportunities.

The project includes the transfer of a parcel to the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, closing an existing open space equity gap in Hyde Park and ensuring that more residents are within a 10-minute walking distance to a city park.

"Creating vibrant, accessible, and resilient spaces like the new Chittick Schoolyard is at the heart of our mission at Boston Parks and Recreation," said Interim Commissioner Liza Meyer. "Thanks to our partners and the Chittick School community, this schoolyard will provide students and residents alike with a safe, welcoming place to play, learn, and connect with nature. We’re proud to see this project come to life, bringing more open space to Hyde Park and ensuring that everyone in Boston lives within 10 minutes from a park."

The Chittick Schoolyard was designed by Warner Larson Landscape Architects, with construction completed by Metro Equipment. The design and construction budget totaled $1.5 million in CPA funds and supported by early design resources from TPL.

"The CPA Office is thrilled to celebrate the new Chittick schoolyard. The Community Preservation Committee is dedicated to supporting recreational spaces for all ages and promoting health and wellness within the community,” said Thadine Brown, Director of the Community Preservation Act Office. “CPA funds are designed to improve access and equity in neighborhoods. Our goal is to provide essential support for Boston's vision for the future."

Through the Community Schoolyard® initiative, TPL has seen similar projects in cities like New York, Philadelphia, and Atlanta boost mental and physical well-being for students and residents alike. These spaces foster safe outdoor connections and play an essential role in improving educational outcomes.

"Designed by Chittick Elementary School students, this new schoolyard replaces an asphalt lot with a vibrant, climate-resilient space for students to play and neighbors to gather," said Jodi Valenta, Trust for Public Land’s Massachusetts State Program Director. "TPL's unique partnership with the Boston Parks and Recreation Department and Boston Public Schools provides an innovative solution for maximizing green space in a neighborhood that has lacked access to the outdoors – connecting more people to the benefits of nature."

The design and development of the Chittick Schoolyard was driven by community feedback and collaboration with Boston Public Schools, TPL, community members, and local partners to ensure a community-focused vision for the schoolyard, enhancing both park equity and climate resilience. In 2019, fifth-grade students at the Chittick School participated in design workshops to determine new schoolyard features, and many of their suggestions, including shaded seating and a kickball field, were incorporated into the design.

“We are thrilled to open our new Chittick School Playground and provide our students, as well as the community, with a space that encourages physical activity, social interaction, and creativity,” said Chittick Elementary School Principal Michelle Burnett. “This playground is more than just a place to play; it’s an environment where students can grow, build friendships, make lasting memories and have fun. Our new playground has been specially designed to meet the needs of our students, promoting inclusivity and accessibility, and we are grateful to everyone who helped make this dream a reality for our school and community.”

“I'm beyond grateful to see students, neighborhood kids, and parents enjoying this beautiful, safe space,” said Rosebery/Ruskindale Road Neighborhood Association founder and co-chair, Valerie Almeida. “Our neighbors love it, and soon seniors will be walking the track too. Thank you for making our neighborhood jewel shine even brighter.”

