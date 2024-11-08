WEDO Ambassador Congratulates NE Governor

Pamela Finn

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pamela Finn, co-founder of Redefining Business Intelligence (RBI), issued a statement today congratulating Nebraska Governor James Pillen for signing a proclamation on November 5, 2024, that formally recognizes National Women Entrepreneurs day. Finn was named the Global Ambassador representing the state of Nebraska by the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO) earlier this month.

“Nebraska has over 60,000 women-owned businesses – collectively, we can be an inspiration and a driver for economic and social progress,” Finn said in her statement. “We congratulate Governor Pillen for recognizing the achievements and impact of businesswomen across the state and for setting aside this day to let everyone know how proud we are of Nebraska's women entrepreneurs.”

Women's Entrepreneurship Day was celebrated for the first time on November 19, 2014, with the goal of empowering and supporting women entrepreneurs worldwide. The event was organized by the Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO) in partnership with the United Nations. The day has been recognized and celebrated annually at the United Nations Headquarters to acknowledge the contributions of women entrepreneurs globally.

With ambassadors in over 144 countries and across 110 universities, WEDO brings together business leaders, investors, government officials, entrepreneurs, and allies to address critical areas of entrepreneurship ecosystems, education, and policy creation. WEDO Ambassadors work tirelessly to support women and girls, fostering inclusivity and expanding opportunities in key economic sectors. This year’s global agenda focuses on the impact of Artificial Intelligence, Fintech, and Blockchain Technologies, emphasizing the pivotal role women play in these disruptive fields.

As the recently appointed WEDO Ambassador, Finn will spearhead initiatives aimed at supporting women entrepreneurs within the State of Nebraska and worldwide. Her extensive experience working with Fortune 500 companies, coupled with her passion for women's empowerment, uniquely positions her to advance WEDO's mission. By leveraging her expertise and network, Finn will drive programs that inspire innovation, provide mentorship, and create pathways for women to succeed in business.

Finn’s work will have a particular focus on using AI’s full capabilities to achieve the business goals of women entrepreneurs.

Laura Lasher, Co-Founder and CEO of Redefining Business Intelligence (RBI), expressed her pride in Pam’s appointment as Nebraska Global Ambassador with WEDO: “We are incredibly proud of Pam and her appointment to this role, which showcases her exceptional talents and passion for advancing the values of the WEDO network and its global impact. This opportunity aligns seamlessly with our mission at RBI, and we are thrilled to see how Pam will use this platform to champion women entrepreneurs and create meaningful change through such an influential organization.”

About the RBI

Redefining Business Intelligence (RBI) was founded in 2023 to help marketing teams, coaches, and consultants use AI tools to quickly gather and analyze very large data sets so they can win more business, be more effective in their work, and demonstrate their ROI. RBI business analysts accomplish this with sophisticated AI-powered research techniques resulting in detailed reports and action plans, acting as the client’s data science department. The company is currently working to support three national coaching networks. To find out more, visit the company at www.rbiplaybook.com.



