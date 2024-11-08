Scalise: House Republicans are Ready for Trump’s First 100 Days

On House Republicans’ first 100-day agenda:

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined Fox News’ Fox and Friends to discuss House Republicans' agenda for President Trump’s first 100 days in office. Leader Scalise emphasized that House Republicans will waste no time using reconciliation to get America back on track by slashing unnecessary regulations to lower costs, extending the Trump tax cuts, implementing strong energy policies, and securing the border.

“I've already talked to President Trump about [the number one bill we will pass], a bill called budget reconciliation. There are a lot of things you could put in that. We laid it out as a first 100-day agenda. And we would put things like renewing the Trump tax cuts, many of those which expired that we passed in 2017. We want to renew those cuts so that families don't see a tax increase.

“President Trump on the campaign trail talked about some other things he wants to include there. We can include more American energy production. You want to talk, Lawrence, about getting our economy back on track. Let's open up more American energy that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris shut down. The ability to produce more energy in our country, it will lower costs for things like gasoline and food for families who are struggling. And it really takes leverage away from countries like Russia, like Iran, like Venezuela. So geopolitically has a lot of benefits, too. Let's rightsize government. Elon Musk is going to be very involved in that. We can put a lot of those ideas in budget reconciliation. And get rid of a lot of rules and regulations that add cost, that don't do anything to keep us safer. Just carrying out things, stupid things, like banning gas stoves and banning the combustion engine. The EPA came out with a rule that is already killing thousands of jobs up in Michigan. Let's get rid of those rules that have no impact on our country. It helps China. If you want to help the EV industry in China, that's what those rules do. They crush American jobs. We got to get rid of those rules, too. We're looking at all of that, Lawrence, in the first 100 days.

“And more border security as well, President Trump is ready to go there, too. We got a great opportunity to get this country back on track, and I want to thank the American people for the overwhelming mandate they gave President Trump and all of us.”

