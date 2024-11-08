Uncovering sub-regional drivers of deforestation in the Amazon: a tool for targeted solutions

This technical brief provides the first region-wide analysis of the commodity-specific agricultural drivers of deforestation across the Amazon region at a subnational level, offering insights to inform more effective and equitable conservation policy. The authors achieve this by integrating subnational agricultural production statistics with satellite data on land use and commodity production for each country within the Amazon region. By enhancing the granularity of commodity-specific deforestation, this information can empower (sub-)regional and national actors, as well as policymakers, to develop targeted solutions that support sustainable land use planning and forest conservation policies tailored to each distinct country and subnational realities.

