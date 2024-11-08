Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,005 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,219 in the last 365 days.

Minister Dean Macpherson launches next leg of EPWP listening tour in KwaZulu-Natal, 11 Nov

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will, on Monday, 11 November 2024, launch the next leg of his Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) listening tour in uMngeni Local Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal.

The Minister will be joined by the Deputy Speaker of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Legislature, Mmabatho Tembe; KwaZulu-Natal Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Public Works, Martin Meyer; uMngeni Local Municipality Mayor, Chris Pappas; and Deputy Mayor, Sandile Mnikathi.

As the Minister learned in the Eastern Cape at the launch of the EPWP Listening Tour, the programme has been plagued by allegations of patronage, corruption, and jobs being reserved for political party members due to the manner in which EPWP jobs are allocated.

Through the listening tour, which will be rolled out nationwide in the coming months, the Minister aims to hear from communities about their experiences with the EPWP to bring attention to issues encountered within the programme. The tour and engagement with communities will also shape the Minister’s vision to reimagine the EPWP.

Members of the media are invited to the event as follows:

Date    : Monday, 11 November 2024
Time    : 10:30
Address    : Howick West Community Hall, uMngeni Local Municipality, Alpine Road Howick West 3290
Google Maps Address: https://maps.app.goo.gl/oy6ToXeNw7WGmhhE8

Enquiries
James de Villiers    
Spokesperson to the Minister   
James.Devilliers@dpw.gov.za    
Cell: 082 766 0276  

Lesego Moretlwe  
Deputy Director Media Relations: EPWP PR & Communication
Cell: 082 957 3677

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Dean Macpherson launches next leg of EPWP listening tour in KwaZulu-Natal, 11 Nov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more