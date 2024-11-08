Minister Dean Macpherson launches next leg of EPWP listening tour in KwaZulu-Natal, 11 Nov

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will, on Monday, 11 November 2024, launch the next leg of his Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) listening tour in uMngeni Local Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal.

The Minister will be joined by the Deputy Speaker of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Legislature, Mmabatho Tembe; KwaZulu-Natal Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Public Works, Martin Meyer; uMngeni Local Municipality Mayor, Chris Pappas; and Deputy Mayor, Sandile Mnikathi.

As the Minister learned in the Eastern Cape at the launch of the EPWP Listening Tour, the programme has been plagued by allegations of patronage, corruption, and jobs being reserved for political party members due to the manner in which EPWP jobs are allocated.

Through the listening tour, which will be rolled out nationwide in the coming months, the Minister aims to hear from communities about their experiences with the EPWP to bring attention to issues encountered within the programme. The tour and engagement with communities will also shape the Minister’s vision to reimagine the EPWP.

Members of the media are invited to the event as follows:

Date : Monday, 11 November 2024

Time : 10:30

Address : Howick West Community Hall, uMngeni Local Municipality, Alpine Road Howick West 3290

Google Maps Address: https://maps.app.goo.gl/oy6ToXeNw7WGmhhE8

Enquiries

James de Villiers

Spokesperson to the Minister

James.Devilliers@dpw.gov.za

Cell: 082 766 0276

Lesego Moretlwe

Deputy Director Media Relations: EPWP PR & Communication

Cell: 082 957 3677