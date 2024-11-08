CloudDefense.AI CEO Anshu shares Strategic Approach To Cloud Security Automation with Forbes

Automating cloud security is no longer a choice; it's the foundation for resilient and fearless growth.” — Abhi Arora, COO of CloudDefense.AI

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudDefense.AI continues to solidify its position as a thought leader in cloud security with insights from its CEO, Anshu Bansal, recently featured in Forbes. In his latest article, "A Strategic Approach to Cloud Security Automation," Anshu emphasizes that cloud security is no longer just a technical issue—it’s a critical business imperative. He explores how security automation has transformed the protection of cloud infrastructures, highlighting its role in defending against today’s rapidly evolving cyber threats while enhancing business resilience.Anshu’s insights in Forbes underscore the fundamental shift in how companies need to approach cloud security. He discusses the rising frequency and severity of cyberattacks targeting cloud-stored information, urging businesses to adopt proactive, automated security strategies to defend against these constant threats. According to Anshu, the stakes for cloud security are now higher than ever, and the cost of neglecting it can be catastrophic—not only in terms of financial losses but also in the erosion of customer trust and brand reputation.Throughout the article, Anshu delves into the practical benefits of cloud security automation, noting that it enables companies to monitor threats in real time, mitigate risks swiftly, and streamline security operations. By integrating security automation, organizations can reduce the likelihood of human error, scale their defenses as they grow, and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements, all while achieving operational efficiency.He explains how automation minimizes human oversight in routine tasks, thereby reducing the chances of costly errors that can lead to breaches. Additionally, he emphasizes that automation allows businesses to maintain a strong security posture even as they expand into new markets or scale their cloud infrastructure, thereby supporting sustained growth and innovation.While highlighting the advantages of automation, Anshu also provides a balanced view by discussing challenges like vendor lock-in and skill gaps, which organizations must address to implement cloud security automation successfully. His strategic approach involves assessing current security setups, choosing tools tailored to business needs, establishing clear security policies, and continuously monitoring automated processes to keep defenses adaptable in the face of emerging threats.Anshu’s article concludes with a powerful reminder that the era of “good enough” security is over. Where cyber threats are growing increasingly sophisticated, relying solely on manual processes is a high-stakes gamble. Cloud security automation, he argues, isn’t just a technical upgrade; it’s a strategic shield that fortifies the future of any business committed to staying secure and competitive in the digital age.Read the full Forbes article here About CloudDefense.AI:CloudDefense.AI, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a complete Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that secures the entire cloud infrastructure and applications. Considering the evolving threat landscape, they blend expertise and technology seamlessly, positioning themselves as the go-to solution for remediating security risks from code to cloud.Experience the ultimate protection with their comprehensive suite that covers every facet of your cloud security needs, from code to cloud to cloud reconnaissance. Their catered-for cloud offering includes SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC Analysis, Advanced API Security, Container Security, CSPM, CWPP, and CIEM to the exclusive Hacker’s View™ technology – CloudDefense.AI ensures airtight security at every level.Going above and beyond, their innovative solution actively tackles zero-day threats and effectively reduces vulnerability noise by strategically applying various modern techniques. This unique approach delivers up to five times more value than other security tools, establishing them as comprehensive and proactive digital defense pioneers.If you want to learn more about CloudDefense.AI and explore one of the best CNAPPs in the industry, please book a free demo with us or connect with us here connectwithus@clouddefense.ai

